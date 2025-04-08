RAPID 2025: Raise3D Launches New SLS and DLP 3D Printers

Raise3D, which designs and manufactures scalable, flexible, and high-performance 3D printing solutions, has announced the launch of two more at this week’s RAPID+TCT 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. After spending 10 years in the industry committed to providing industrial-grade AM solutions, the company’s new offerings strengthen its position and highlight a big step in its mission to deliver end-to-end productivity transformation across several additive technologies rather than just focusing on single-machine performance.

“To meet these needs, Raise3D takes a full-process approach—from deep integration of software, hardware, and materials to a comprehensive ecosystem spanning FFF, DLP, and SLS technologies,” said CEO Edward Feng. “We focus on balancing performance, cost, and efficiency to drive innovation and ease production challenges.”

The new RMS220 and DF2+ printers have been successfully validated for use by companies covering a range of applications, such as functional prototypes, custom jigs, and low-volume end-use parts.

RMS220 SLS 3D Printer

First, Raise3D is introducing its first selective laser sintering (SLS) solution. Designed for batch production, the new RMS220 3D printer features several advantages that can help enterprises improve efficiency and reduce cost. First, its large 220 × 220 × 350 mm build volume ensures continuous manufacturing of large parts, and the system can achieve industrial-grade output by printing up to 5 kg of parts out of PA12. Production efficiency is enhanced with its printing rate of up to 2.2 L/h at 20% fill density, and downtown is reduced between print jobs thanks to a modular build chamber and fast 45-minute powder change system.

The new RMS220 offers affordable scalability, first because, as Raise3D explains, it’s “designed to low total cost of ownership (TCO) through hardware, material and system efficiencies.” The per-part cost of production is lowered thanks to the printer’s quick turnaround and high throughput, and its compact size also lowers the cost and space burden on production environments.

The system is powered by a high-performance 1064nm laser, which means it can process plenty of professional-grade materials—like PA12, PA11, and TPU—for advanced applications. The company says the RMS220 can achieve ±0.2 mm dimensional accuracy, and support a minimum wall thickness of 0.5 mm using PA11. This allows for reduced warping and great detail control, which translates into higher print accuracy. Plus, the printer’s four-zone self-calibrating IR heating system helps achieve consistent part quality and material properties across batches. Finally, the RMS220 features a simple operation, which makes training easier.

DF2+ DLP Resin 3D Printer

Raise3D’s second new solution is the DF2+, an enhanced version of its original, cost-efficient Digital Light Processing (DLP) resin DF2 printer. Several improvements have been made so the printer is more suitable for advanced manufacturing applications, but also more accessible, including a 20% increase in print speed, broader combability with high-performance resins, and a higher-power, long-lasting light engine. Pair these enhancements with an intelligent post-processing workflow that’s traceable via RFID, and you get a streamlined, end-to-end production loop.

At the recent AMUG Conference, Raise3D and its collaborator Würth Additive Group were showcasing the DF2+ together, as it’s the first 3D printer to be fully integrated with Würth Additive’s Digital Inventory Services (DIS). The new DIS platform enables users to manage their digital parts, initiate secure on-demand production, and keep critical components in stock. This integration with Raise3D’s DF2+ allows for encrypted digital part distribution, secure and on-demand production, and scalable AM for industrial users around the globe.

Open Material Program

The company’s Open Material Program (OMP) is a collaboration with filament and resin manufacturers, like Henkel and Forward AM, to identify and select the best certified third-party materials for its printers. In addition to the launch of its RMS220 and DF2+ printers, Raise3D is continuing to validate materials for the OMP, and is working towards a goal of introducing over 30 resins by Q2 of this year, including flexible, ESD-safe, high-impact, clear, fire-retardant, medical-grade, and high-temperature options. Paired with its own higher speed and this expanded material portfolio, the DF2+ will make industrial DLP printing even more accessible, and welcome use cases from a range of industries.

Availability

Raise3D says the RMS220 is expected to start shipping in the U.S. and Europe in Q4 of 2025, while the DF2+ is scheduled for Q2 shipments. Visit the company at Booth 3025 at RAPID+TCT this week to see sample parts, live equipment demonstrations, and learn about applications.

Images: Raise3D unless otherwise noted

