AMR

Sinterit Raises $1.85M for Entry-level Powder Bed Fusion 3D Printing

7 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessEuropeStocks

Share this Article

In some wonderful news, Polish entry-level powder bed fusion OEM Sinterit raised $1.85 million. Existing shareholders, including its main investor FIT Additive Manufacturing Group, have contributed the money, which will be used for more marketing and developing new models for Sinterit’s lineup.

¨Lately, confidence in the future of 3D printer manufacturers has waned. We don’t share this sentiment and are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders. The market for additive manufacturing technology is consolidating. Affordable integrated selective laser sintering systems will have a place in this market and so will Sinterit,” said Sinterit CEO Albert Klein.
¨FIT uses the Lisa X machine for our Additive Manufacturing Service. Its reliable performance and open system allow us testing of materials and build parameters. I believe this machine is therefore unique in the market for small SLS systems. Technology oriented users like us really have no other choice,” said Carl Fruth, CEO of FIT.
This is excellent news, especially since Sintratec recently went bankrupt. The two firms built out the entry-level desktop powder bed fusion space together. From rickety desktop machines, they developed entry-level systems that worked well. Then Formlabs entered the space. Formlabs has excellent distribution, engineering, and software. Even with those capabilities, it took them a few years to get sintering right. Now, however, Formlabs is growing the segment.

Aside from a few light moves by others and 3D Systems, the segment is not very active. We’ve not seen any significant Chinese competition in this space either. Entry-level powder bed fusion has always seemed promising, but it has been hard to get people to buy the systems. They are still finicky and produce a lot of dust. Additionally, leasing EOS P110s and HP MJF systems can be quite accessible for many firms. So, it’s a product wanting to find a niche that isn’t there yet. The real market still needs to be found, and real growth is something we hope to see in the future.

Formlabs is a tough competitor, but if it’s just you, them, and 3D Systems, you have to appreciate the segment’s potential. Compared to the wild west of material extrusion or the hyper-competitive professional vat polymerization space, it’s a relatively relaxed environment. It’s somewhat absurd that there are several players in the entry-level metal segment, like One Click Metal, Farsoon, and Eplus, but fewer in the polymer segment. In principle, the market is enormous, and every factory making hardware could use one. However, many prefer the more straightforward, cheaper per-part, large-part material extrusion world. With more materials and lower parts costs, material extrusion is just easier to manage.

Sintering is ideal if you need a thousand of something a day, but these machines typically produce around a hundred of something a day, and that market space is smaller than people think. However, Sinterit is moving up in the world. Their Nils system, with an open parameter, a 200 x 200 x 330 mm build volume, and compatibility with PA 11, PA 12, and other popular materials, is easy to operate and features automatic build ejection, allowing for longer run times.

If the company could develop a solid new version of that system and continue its operations, it could potentially bypass the desktop space and come up with a credible entry-level system that could outsell the likes of the P110. Now, that would be something, wouldn’t it?

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Al Arkan to 3D Print in Saudi and Beyond, Interview with Tarek Alhalabi

Motorola and Red Wolf Technology Create 3D Printed Part Library for Cell Phones

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Printing Money Episode 14: Manufacturing Markets and 3D Printing Deals, with AMT’s Chris Chidzik & Dayton Horvath

For Printing Money’s first episode in 2024, Danny is joined by returning guest Dayton Horvath, Director of Emerging Technology at AMT, and by Dayton’s colleague, Chris Chidzik, Principal Economist at AMT. ...

January 25, 2024
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing ServicesBusinessFeatured StoriesNorth AmericaStocks

CORE Offers to Buy 3D Printing Service Fathom Amid Economic Downturn

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH), a player in the on-demand digital manufacturing sector, received a non-binding acquisition proposal from CORE Industrial Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm that played...

November 30, 2023
3D Printers3D PrintingBusiness

CORE Industrial Partners’ 3D Printing Buying Spree Continues with New Acquisition

CORE Industrial Partners completes its eleventh 3D printing firm acquisition in less than five years. Headquartered in Chicago, this private equity firm continues to focus on acquiring manufacturing, industrial technology,...

March 17, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research4D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessConsumer Goods

3D Printing News Briefs, December 15, 2022: 4D Printing, On-Demand Manufacturing, & More

We’re starting out with research in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as a Purdue University team is adding a fourth dimension to 3D printing. Then we move on to business,...

December 15, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
3D Systems
AM Energy
ADG Salary Survey
Formnext Chicago
HP
FacFox
Formnext
AMR Military
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides