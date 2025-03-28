CosmicMaker is Photocentric’s Space-Ready 3D Printer

Photocentric has unveiled a high-speed 3D printer designed for space. Dubbed the CosmicMaker, this machine was built to manufacture components directly in orbit, giving astronauts a new level of self-sufficiency. If this technology takes off, it could redefine how we think about in-space manufacturing.

The CosmicMaker is the latest innovation from this UK-based company specializing in liquid crystal display (LCD)-based resin 3D printers and photopolymer materials. What makes the new space machine stand out is that it’s built to operate in microgravity, turning liquid resin into solid parts using light.

Photocentric announced the CosmicMaker in 2023 to address the growing need to help space missions use fewer resources, run more smoothly, and rely less on support from Earth. The company has already built a working version of the printer and tested it in the lab under simulated microgravity conditions by rotating the system to observe resin behavior from multiple angles. The next step will probably be testing the printer during parabolic flights, which create short moments of weightlessness to see how well the machine works in real space-like conditions.

Photocentric hasn’t said exactly when it will launch the printer, but since they’re working with the European Space Agency’s (ESA) In-orbit Manufacturing Accelerator, a program set up to help companies build tech for space, it looks like they’re planning to send it to the International Space Station (ISS) in the future.

Why Build a 3D Printer for Space?

​Sending equipment and spare parts to space is incredibly expensive and takes time. Since 2021, the cost to transport one kilogram of cargo to the ISS was roughly $20,000. This number has increased from previous years; for example, in 2019, NASA charged $3,000 per kilogram for upmass (cargo sent to the ISS) but revised its pricing policy in 2021 to reflect full reimbursement for the value of NASA resources. These high costs are a glimpse into the financial challenges of resupply missions and highlight the potential benefits of in-space manufacturing solutions.​

In addition to the thousands of dollars of launch costs, waiting for a resupply mission isn’t always an option. Cargo resupply missions are scheduled months in advance, with little room for flexibility. If astronauts need a critical tool or replacement part, they often have to wait for the next launch, which could be weeks or months away.

Even when a mission is scheduled, launches can be delayed due to weather, technical failures, or mission priority changes. The situation becomes even more critical for deep-space missions, where resupply flights might not be possible at all. This is why having a 3D printer like CosmicMaker onboard could make a big difference, letting astronauts print what they need, when they need it, without depending on Earth.

The CosmicMaker is a resin-based LCD 3D printer built to work in microgravity. It uses light to cure liquid resin into solid parts, allowing for highly detailed and durable prints, which is ideal for mission-critical components.

What Makes CosmicMaker Different?

When it comes to working in space, there are a few key things that set CosmicMaker apart from other 3D printers. So far, most space-based 3D printers have used filament extrusion to make plastic parts. This technology has been the go-to approach for in-orbit manufacturing aboard the ISS since 2014, with devices like the original Made In Space (now Redwire) printer, the Additive Manufacturing Facility (AMF), and the Refabricator all relying on it.

CosmicMaker, on the other hand, takes a different approach, using LCD-based resin printing. This method is compact, energy-efficient, and much faster. Unlike FDM, which requires high heat to melt the filament, LCD resin printing uses light to cure liquid resin into solid shapes. In a spacecraft, where energy efficiency and controlled environments are critical, avoiding unnecessary heat generation is a big advantage, explains Photocentric.

Printing with liquid resin in space is a unique challenge because fluids behave unpredictably in microgravity. Without proper containment, the resin could drift around, creating a sticky, floating mess. CosmicMaker solves this issue with a sealed, dual-chamber system that “keeps resin flow stable.” This guarantees the material stays exactly where it needs to be, allowing astronauts to print precise and functional parts without worrying about stray droplets interfering with any equipment.

Speed is another incredible feature of the CosmicMaker. Photocentric claims the printer can produce up to two tonnes of plastic parts per day. While it’s unlikely to reach that number in a microgravity setting, the efficiency of this system could make it an essential tool for printing spare parts, tools, and mission-critical objects on demand.

Photocentric is working with the European Space Agency (ESA) to accelerate in-space manufacturing. The company is part of ESA’s Business in Space Growth Network (BSGN) In-orbit Manufacturing Accelerator, an initiative focused on developing technologies to support sustainable space missions.

Beyond simple plastic parts, Photocentric is also exploring ways to print complex silicon carbide components in space. Silicon carbide is strong, lightweight, and can handle extreme temperatures and radiation, making it ideal for space environments. If astronauts could make these parts in space, it would open the door to building high-performance systems for satellites, space telescopes, or even future Lunar or Martian habitats without waiting for part delivery from Earth.

CosmicMaker is part of a larger movement to make space missions more independent from Earth. As companies like Photocentric refine these technologies, we might see entire factories in space capable of building everything from tools to spacecraft components.

All images courtesy of Photocentric

