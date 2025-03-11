In the market race to develop faster extrusion machines, desktop 3D printer manufacturer UltiMaker has released the new S8 3D printer, featuring an improved feeding system, high-flow nozzles, and the capability to print at higher speeds. The company claims that print speeds of 500 mm/s are achievable, thanks in part to the new UltiMaker Cheetah motion planner.

The dual-extrusion automated nozzle-lifting system now boasts an accuracy of ±0.15 mm or ±0.15%, with reduced defects such as blobs and ringing, while operating four times faster than the S7. Layer resolution ranges from 150 to 60 microns with a 0.25 mm nozzle and from 200 to 20 microns with a 0.4 mm nozzle.

New AA+ and CC+ print cores are swappable and deliver 250% higher extrusion rates compared to previous cores. The build volume measures 330 × 240 × 300 mm, and the reinforced feeder is designed to handle abrasive materials and composites.

Additional features include an EPA filter and an Ultem-coated flexible build plate that heats up in under five minutes. The printer supports extrusion temperatures up to 340°C.

“We believe that the UltiMaker S8 sets a new standard in 3D printing, building on the legacy of the S series with significant improvements. We have engineered the S8 to provide faster printing speeds, improved reliability and precision, robust security features, enhanced connectivity, and dual-material capabilities. Integrated with Digital Factory and Cura, the S8 offers users a simple, secure, and efficient 3D printing experience,” said Marc Uyttenboogaard, Product Manager at UltiMaker.

Overall, this represents a useful upgrade and update over previous systems. The company has also developed a complete workflow solution around the printer, including the UltiMaker Marketplace, which offers a range of material settings, and the UltiMaker Digital Factory solution. Its slicing tools have long been market leaders, and the user experience is expected to be strong.

UltiMaker also aims to generate revenue through subscriptions to Digital Factory, though it remains unclear what features users will be willing to pay extra for. The cloud-based solution may be unsuitable for some aerospace customers, but it is likely that a version will be available for use behind a private firewall or without requiring an internet connection.

The company also introduced Nylon CF Slide, a Nylon 612 CF copolymer designed for applications requiring smooth sliding properties. E-chains, production lines, and machine tools often rely on components that must move seamlessly over extended periods, making this material particularly promising for those involved in factory automation and manufacturing.

FDM printers are widely used in factory automation, maintenance, and retooling for producing improvised parts, iterative designs, one-offs, poka-yoke solutions, jigs, fixtures, and temporary components for assembly lines. Small desktop machines can quickly produce dimensionally accurate parts at low cost without disrupting ongoing work.

With a temperature resistance of 180°C after annealing and a tensile strength exceeding 40 MPa, this material could be an excellent choice for many applications. Additionally, it may serve as a replacement for POM (Stanyl), which I do not recommend that you orint with.

I’m sure this is a great machine. In Europe, UltiMaker could build a strong business among defense and industrial customers wary of the United States. However, its focus on cloud-based solutions limits this potential, so the company should invest more in enabling offline 3D printing. If priced competitively, the system could also help UltiMaker maintain its dominance in the enterprise space. Many firms are generally wary of China, which could work to UltiMaker’s advantage.

That said, the company seems to be spreading its bets across too many products, including the flawed Sketch printer, which I can’t see many people choosing. I also find the differentiation between the Factor4, S8, S7, S5, S3, and the Method series (Method, Method X, and Method XL) unclear. I hear good things about all these machines but wouldn’t know which to recommend in a given scenario. UltiMaker’s model range is extensive, yet the only real distinctions seem to be its cloud integration and removable nozzles.

The print cores are an excellent innovation that will benefit users in production and enterprise settings. Beyond that, UltiMaker stands out for its overall quality, durable components, and repeatability—features that some customers will pay for, while others may be tempted by cheaper alternatives.

If UltiMaker streamlined its lineup to focus on one networked enterprise printer and a second high-temperature industrial system, it could more effectively differentiate itself. A medical or high-temperature variant of the industrial system could then further expand its growth potential. However, spreading development efforts across 11 different models risks diluting resources.

Meanwhile, from a marketing perspective, it is difficult to distinguish between the different printer families and understand when to choose one over another. As a result, UltiMaker’s renowned focus on quality risks becoming diluted and lost in the shuffle.

At the same time, user-driven innovation has been UltiMaker’s greatest strength—something it has historically done better than anyone else. To regain a stronger foothold in the marketplace, the company must reconnect with this core strength and refine its strategy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.