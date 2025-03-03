AlphaSTAR’s Digital Twin Simulation Prevents 3D Printing Errors before They Occur

This is the first article in a series highlighting America Makes’ member companies and their contribution to the additive manufacturing industry. 3DPrint.com is a proud member of America Makes.

The ability to produce high-quality parts quickly and consistently remains a major hurdle in the widespread adoption of additive manufacturing (AM). Manufacturing defects, process variability, and material inconsistencies continue to pose significant challenges for industries relying on AM for critical applications.

To mitigate these challenges, the industry has increasingly turned to simulation-based solutions. Among these, AlphaSTAR, an engineering software company based in Irvine, CA, has developed predictive digital twin simulation technology designed to improve production efficiency and reduce costs. The company’s approach aims to bridge gaps in confidence and technology that have historically hindered the scalability of 3D printing.

Luis Morales, Corporate and Strategic Business Development Director at AlphaSTAR, noted, “Simulation sciences have been around as long as manufacturing itself. People have always sought to predict the outcomes of their production processes. However, simulation technology has had to evolve to adapt to more advanced means of manufacturing, including many of the new modalities that AM has introduced. There’s been a confidence and technological gap, and those are areas that we can fill.”

Bridging the Confidence and Technological Gaps in AM

Traditional AM processes often rely on trial-and-error approaches, which can be time-consuming, costly, and inefficient. Many manufacturers invest in expensive scanning and monitoring equipment to identify defects, often leading to multiple reprints before achieving a successful build. However, these methods do not always provide sufficient insight into thermo-mechanical properties until after production.

AlphaSTAR’s simulation technology, exemplified by its GENOA 3DP software, applies physics-based modeling to predict and prevent common issues in polymer and metal AM before manufacturing begins. The tool is an Integrated Computational Materials Engineering (ICME) solution that enables manufacturers to optimize their processes, reduce material waste, and enhance part reliability.

“We can virtually test and manufacture a part before it goes into production, assuring a manufacturer that the outcome of a print process is much closer to their end goal, offering clear advantages over the brute force, or hand-waving, approaches commonly employed to resolve printing issues,” Morales said.

Expanding the Application of Predictive Digital Twin Technology

AlphaSTAR’s simulation technology has been validated through collaborations with the Department of Defense (DoD), including agencies such as the Defense Logistics Agency and the Missile Defense Agency. These partnerships have contributed to the development of more robust AM process simulations. More recently, the company has focused on commercial applications, broadening its impact across industries such as aerospace, energy, automotive, and industrial manufacturing.

In a recent use case, AlphaSTAR applied its technology to large-format additive manufacturing for 3D-printed housing. By simulating the construction of an entire structure before production, the company’s software detected potential anomalies and suggested corrective actions, reducing the risk of build failure and material waste. The case demonstrates that AlphaSTAR’s technology can be applicable even to the large and critical area of construction.

Collaboration and Interoperability in AM Simulation

One of the critical challenges in AM certification and qualification is the fragmented landscape of software tools and hardware systems. Manufacturers often work with multiple providers, requiring interoperability between various platforms to ensure seamless integration into production workflows.

AlphaSTAR has focused on enhancing compatibility with industry-leading platforms. The company is a technology partner of Siemens, contributing polymer simulation capabilities to Siemens’ end-to-end AM software ecosystem. Additionally, AlphaSTAR collaborates with Stratasys through the GrabCAD Print Pro platform, providing enhanced simulation tools for polymer-based AM.

These collaborative efforts were showcased at Formnext 2024, where AlphaSTAR’s solutions were featured in Siemens’ exhibit as part of an integrated approach to improving AM efficiency.

Beyond corporate partnerships, AlphaSTAR has been an active participant in industry initiatives, working alongside America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute. The company’s CEO, Kay Matin, was recently appointed as an America Makes Ambassador, further underscoring its role in supporting industry-wide advancements.

As digital twins become increasingly relevant to AM, we will likely see the technology converge with other cutting edge developments, namely artificial intelligence (AI). AI stands to connect and streamline these varied processes into a single, intelligent workflow that will not only improve quality and repeatability, but speed up qualification, thus increasing adoption overall.

Images courtesy of AlphaSTAR.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.