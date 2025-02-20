Formlabs and Henry Schein Team up to Reimagine Digital Dentistry

A trip to the dentist is about to get much faster thanks to a new collaboration between Formlabs and healthcare powerhouse Henry Schein. The two companies have joined forces for same-day dental solutions to accelerate the adoption of digital dentistry and make high-speed, high-precision 3D printing more accessible than ever.

Central to this collaboration is Formlabs’ latest range of dental 3D printers, the Form 4B and Form 4BL. These printers are built for speed, cutting print times fourfold compared to previous models. That means dental professionals can create crowns, bridges, dentures, aligner models, surgical guides, and many other appliances in hours instead of days. For patients, this means they could get their dental issues fixed and walk out with a permanent solution the same day.

Formlabs has long been known for its innovation in 3D printing, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in industries from engineering to healthcare. Meanwhile, Henry Schein is a key player in dental and medical supply distribution, with a massive network that reaches over a million customers worldwide. By joining forces, these two companies are bringing cutting-edge dental 3D printing to more practices and labs, streamlining workflows, and making advanced treatment options more widely available.

“With the launch of the Form 4B and Form 4BL, Formlabs continues their strong track record of innovation,” said Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Henry Schein. “Our collaboration with Formlabs strengthens our digital dentistry portfolio, delivering technological solutions through strategic industry collaborations across the dental and laboratory professions.”

This partnership is a win-win for both companies as well as for dentists, lab technicians, and patients. Henry Schein’s strong network in the dental sector will help get Formlabs’ technology to the clinics and labs that need it most.

Formlabs promises to set a new standard in digital dentistry with the Form 4B and Form 4BL, with faster, more reliable, and highly accurate printing. The Form 4B is designed for dental professionals who need fast and accurate printing. It allows dentists to produce high-quality dental models, surgical guides, and clear aligners in a fraction of the time. Then, the Form 4BL is built for high-volume production, with a large build platform that enables dental labs to create multiple parts at once, reducing the number of print cycles and increasing efficiency.

Both printers work with over 15 specialized Formlabs dental resins and feature an Open Material Mode, allowing users to print with any compatible 405 nanometers (nm) photopolymer resin. These resins, which harden when exposed to 405 nm UV light, give dental professionals more flexibility in choosing materials for different applications, from crowns and bridges to surgical guides and dentures.

Manufacturing dental parts quickly and accurately is a game-changer for practices and labs. Traditionally, a patient needing a crown or denture would have to wait days, sometimes even weeks, for the impressions to be sent to an external lab, manufactured, and returned. With a high-speed 3D printer like the Form 4B, that entire process can happen in-house in hours.

“Formlabs offers the fastest, easiest to use 3D printer system with the highest performing materials, and we are thrilled that Henry Schein recognizes the immense value our Form 4B platform will bring to their clients,” said Max Lobovsky, Formlabs CEO and co-founder. “And, likewise, collaborating with a dental industry expert like Henry Schein enables us to better serve dental labs and practices, allowing them to deliver superior, more efficient care to their patients while remaining cost-effective.”

Aside from reducing patient wait times, it also cuts costs for dental professionals. Labs can produce more parts, work faster, and lower costs; clinics can provide same-day treatments.

This isn’t the first time Formlabs and Henry Schein have teamed up to push digital dentistry forward. Their partnership dates back to 2017 when Henry Schein’s laboratory division, Zahn Dental, began distributing Formlabs’ 3D printing solutions to dental labs. Over the years, Henry Schein has showcased Formlabs’ technology at industry events, helping dentists and lab technicians integrate 3D printing into their workflows. This latest collaboration builds on that foundation, expanding access to newer and faster 3D printing solutions.

As digital workflows become the norm in dental practices, partnerships like this help drive the industry forward, providing a fully patient-centric approach to dental care. In fact, over 90% of U.S. dental laboratories and nearly 50% of dental practices have already adopted digital technologies, streamlining processes and improving patient care. With this progress, dentists can offer better treatment and better oral health overall.

Images courtesy of Formlabs.

