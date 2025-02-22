3D Printing News Briefs, February 22, 2025: Chuck Hull, Rebranding, Cold Spray, & More

We’re starting off with some exciting news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs: Chuck Hull, who pioneered the development of 3D printing, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), which is one of the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. Moving on, 3DChimera has officially joined Axtra3D as a reseller, and UPM Additive Solutions has undergone a rebranding. Finally, Titomic is partnering with the University of Alabama in Huntsville to advance cold spray technology.

3D Printing Inventor Chuck Hull Elected to National Academy of Engineering

Chuck Hull, the co-founder of 3D Systems and its CTO for regenerative medicine, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE). Members of the NAE are among the world’s most accomplished engineers from academia, business, and government, and election is one of the highest professional distinctions that can be accorded to an engineer. Membership honors engineers who have made outstanding contributions in at least one of multiple categories, such as “pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or development/implementation of innovative approaches to engineering education. So it should come as no surprise that Hull is being honored for his invention of 3D printing, and the following development of the additive manufacturing industry. His work fusing UV resins into 3D structures led to the first 3D printed part (an eye wash cup) in 1983 using stereolithography (SLA), which Hull patented before co-founding 3D Systems in 1986. Hull has already received many well-deserved accolades for his invention, including receiving the National Medal of Technology and Innovation (NMTI) from President Joe Biden in 2023, induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2014, and the Manufacturing Leadership Lifetime Achievement Award (2016).

“It is humbling to be elected to this academy of distinguished engineers. I’m honored and excited to serve and work alongside such outstanding professionals to advance the positive impact engineering has on our world,” Hull said.

Hull is one of 128 new members, and 22 international members, in the NAE’s Class of 2025, which will be formally inducted during the annual meeting in October. Congratulations!

3DChimera Announced as Axtra3D’s New U.S. Reseller

Global AM leader Axtra3D, based in the U.S. and Italy, is expanding access of its Hi-Speed SLA technology to a broader industrial audience with the help of 3DChimera, its new authorized U.S. reseller. Axtra3D’s solution combines the high surface quality of SLA with the speed of DLP, negating the typical tradeoffs between print accuracy, surface finish, and feature resolution you’d find in traditional SLA or DLP systems. As a professional advanced AM solutions reseller, Miami-based 3DChimera will help businesses seamlessly integrate Axtra3D’s high-throughput, high-precision technology. Both companies have experience in helping businesses adopt next-generation 3D printing, scanning, and digital design solutions, and this partnership reflects their common goals of providing scalable, user-friendly solutions to industries that need excellent productivity, surface finish, and accuracy. They will engage in joint marketing, customer education, and technical support to maximize the impact of Axtra3D’s HPS technology.

“Axtra3D is dedicated to removing the limitations of traditional 3D printing by offering solutions that don’t compromise on speed, quality, throughput or scalability,” said Greg Elfering, EVP of Sales at Axtra3D. “Partnering with 3DChimera allows us to connect with more businesses looking for breakthrough performance in resin-based printing. Their expertise in additive manufacturing makes them the perfect partner to help expand access to our Hi-Speed SLA technology.”

UPM Additive Solutions Rebrands to UPM Advanced Solutions

Cincinnati, Ohio-headquartered United Performance Metals (UPM), a a global specialty metals solutions center and O’Neal Industries (ONI) affiliate company, announced that it has rebranded its additive manufacturing location, UPM Additive Solutions. Marking a major step in the division’s evolution, the new name of UPM Advanced Solutions reflects its increasing capabilities, as well as its commitment to providing material solutions to global industries. Rather than moving the focus off of additive manufacturing, the company is increasing it to include a larger range of advanced materials and services to meet the needs of highly regulated industries like aerospace, energy, medical, and more. This rebranding to UPM Advanced Solutions means expanded expertise and improved capabilities to support advanced material applications, but with the same team and commitment to quality.

“This rebrand is more than just a name change. It symbolizes our commitment to solving complex challenges for our customers by leveraging advanced materials, processes, and expertise,” said JJ Johnson, General Manager of UPM Advanced Solutions. “We’re excited to take this next step in our journey to provide comprehensive solutions to the industries we serve.”

Titomic Partnering with UAH in Huntsville for Cold Spray

Cold spray solutions leader Titomic has announced a new partnership with The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Together, the two will advance the development and application of cold spray technology and additive manufacturing by collaborating on joint research initiatives, the commercialization of advanced manufacturing solutions, and technology development. Their work will pair Titomic’s cutting-edge cold spray systems with UAH’s excellent research capabilities, for the purposes of gaining further insights into the material property drivers that are necessary to improve material performance for aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy applications. Key areas addressed by their work will initially include coatings, repair, and advanced product development, but as the partnership continues, the research will extend into application and development of other materials and technologies, such as using cold spray to support advancements in augmented reality (AR), automation, and robotics.

“This partnership offers exciting opportunities to combine Titomic’s pioneering cold spray technology with UAH’s cutting-edge research and resources,” said Dr. Charles L. Karr, President of The University of Alabama in Huntsville. “By working together, we aim to accelerate the development of novel materials and manufacturing methods, shaping the future of the industry.”

