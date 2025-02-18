ATI Opens 3D Printing Site to Support US Navy Nuclear Program

ATI Inc. has officially commissioned its Additive Manufacturing Products facility in Margate, Florida. The 132,000-square-foot site is designed to vertically integrate multiple stages of metal additive manufacturing (AM), including design, printing, heat treatment, machining, and inspection. This expansion is intended to bolster ATI’s capabilities in producing large-format, high-performance components for aerospace, defense, and other demanding industries.

The facility is equipped with extended NXG systems from Nikon SLM Solutions, enabling the production of some of the tallest 3D printed metal parts in the U.S., reaching up to 1.5 meters in height. The site also adheres to ISO 9001 and AS9100D standards, ensuring quality control for industrial applications.

The facility’s establishment was driven in part by a contract awarded to ATI by Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc. (BPMI) to support the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. The contract involves the production of highly engineered components using advanced manufacturing techniques, including metal AM. This initiative underscores the U.S. Navy’s growing reliance on 3D printing for mission-critical applications, including maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO).

When plans for the site were previously discussed, BPMI had opted to integrate Velo3D’s Sapphire XC system into the Florida facility’s workflow. The eight-laser printer was said to be specifically calibrated for stainless steel 415. We don’t yet know if that is still the case, given the prominent inclusion of Nikon’s 3D printers in the marketing materials for the ribbon cutting. However, both Velo3D and Nikon are listed on ATI’s AM page, along with EOS and Colibrium Additive. In March 2023, BPMI awarded a contract to Sintavia to build an AM facility that was slated to come online in Q2 of 2024. It is not clear if the ATI facility is part of the same project, or simply a related one.

With this new facility, ATI is positioning itself as a key supplier of AM-enabled components for defense and aerospace applications. The company has noted that 3D printing allows for the production of integrated components that previously required multiple welded or machined parts. This can enhance durability, reduce failure points, and streamline manufacturing processes.

The site’s operations will support a range of AM processes, including laser powder bed fusion, to fabricate complex parts such as heat exchangers, structural brackets, and propulsion system components. The ability to manufacture large and small components within a single facility could offer advantages in efficiency and scalability, particularly for defense supply chains.

ATI’s expansion follows a broader trend in the US defense sector’s adoption of AM technologies. BPMI’s contract with ATI is part of a larger $889 million deal with the US Navy to produce nuclear propulsion components, running through 2033. The integration of 3D printing into this supply chain is expected to improve production agility and reduce dependence on traditional manufacturing constraints.

