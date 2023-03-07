RAPID

Biden’s Executive Waiver Is Latest Boon to Military 3D Printing

4 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Last week, U.S. President Joseph Biden signed an executive waiver for certain spending limitations set by one of the administration’s earliest executive orders. Specifically, through the Defense Production Act (DPA), the waiver will allow divisions within the Department of Defense (DoD) to spend in excess of $50 million without congressional authorization on “critical supply chains for electronics, kinetic capabilities, castings and forgings, minerals and materials, and power and energy storage”.

Already, it seems that multiple defense contractors are positioning themselves to benefit from the new law. This, in turn, should also benefit additive manufacturing (AM) companies like Sintavia (of Hollywood, FL), as well as defense suppliers with strong AM capabilities, like Canada’s Magellan Aerospace Corporation.

Image courtesy of Sintavia

Sintavia, a metal AM service provider, announced it had been awarded a contract with Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc (BPMI), to develop a Florida AM facility for the U.S. Navy. The facility will support the United States Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, in the latest of many recent U.S. Navy submarine projects related to AM. The site is expected to come online in Q2 of this year, which seems like a rather quick deadline.

Sintavia founder and CEO Brian Neff commented, “[A] full adoption of [AM] is not possible without investments in the materials, processes, and quality systems needed to additively produce these difficult systems successfully and repeatedly — investments that Sintavia has been making over the past seven years. As the US Navy looks to develop advanced submarine platforms, it is imperative that additive technology plays a central role in that development.”

Meanwhile, Magellan has signed a long-term agreement (LTA) with Raytheon subsidiary Collins Aerospace to manufacture sand castings for producing magnesium and aluminum aerospace components. Magellan was one of the earliest innovators of sand 3D printing, a technology most often used to make castings for metal parts.

 In a Magellan press release about the LTA with Collins, Haydn Martin, Magellan’s VP of Business Development, Marketing and Contracts commented, “The signing of this LTA extension is built on a strong foundation of collaboration between our two companies over many decades. Magellan’s casting centers of excellence are tailored for meeting the needs of these important Collins Programs.”

Image courtesy of Magellan Aerospace.

Those two stories followed an announcement made by GE the day after the executive waiver was published outlining that the company would invest almost half a billion dollars in American manufacturing in 2023, including $16 million so far that is explicitly going towards AM. Relevant to all three AM sector announcements, the section of the DPA that authorizes the president to make such an executive waiver justifies it when “action is necessary to avert an industrial resource or critical technology item shortfall that would severely impair national defense capability.”

In addition to being exactly the types of investments that the Biden administration’s executive waiver calls for, these are also the exact types of investments I argued were inevitable in a 3DPrint.com PRO post from last month, “Buy Like Boeing.” It is notable, along those lines, that Raytheon — Collins’ parent company — and GE Additive are both members of the Biden administration’s AM Forward initiative. While Bechtel is not a member, the company, like all the AM Forward members, is virtually an arm of the U.S. government.

It’s too soon to say whether a shockingly larger than expected amount of money is about to be poured into the AM sector by the U.S. government, but these are the exactly the types of things that I would expect would happen in the initial stages of that scenario.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: BellaSeno & Evonik, Curved Surfaces Affect New Tissue

3D Printing Financials: Stratasys Posts Six Straight Quarters of Profit

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingBioprintingBusinessStocks

3D Printing Financials: 3D Systems Shares Up Amid Revenue and Profit Losses

Despite reporting sunken revenues for both the 2022 fourth quarter and full year, 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) stock was up almost 17% the morning after the company posted its latest...

March 2, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: February 26, 2023

We’ve got a little lighter week in terms of webinars and events, but there are still plenty of offerings to keep you busy! In addition to AITS Bremen, there will...

February 26, 2023
3D PrintingMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingSpace 3D PrintingTransportation

3D Printing News Briefs, February 25, 2023: Anatomic Models, Horse Trailer, & More

Fabrisonic is introducing a new build plate with embedded sensors; this hardware news kicks off today’s 3D Printing News Briefs. Moving on, we’ll cover some of the major 3D printing...

February 25, 2023
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

AMS 2023: CEOs Show No Mercy for the Past, Discuss Opportunities for 3D Printing Industry

What has additive manufacturing (AM) taught us in the last decade? Will supply chains become more digital? Can the software revolution create intelligent AM machines? These are just a few...

February 22, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
Certificate Course
Velo3D
Flashforge
BASF
Formnext
EOS
3d systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
ASTM
FacFox
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides