Tornado 2 Tempest: Recycling via 3D Printing Is a Key Strategy for UK Military and Beyond

As resource scarcity and global conflict drive sustainable practices to the forefront of manufacturing, progress is being made in the development of circular supply chains. The latest comes from the U.K. defense sector. As part of the Tornado 2 Tempest project, Rolls-Royce, in collaboration with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) and Siemens’ Additive Manufacturing Solutions Limited (AMS), successfully repurposed surplus components from Royal Air Force (RAF) Tornado aircraft into metal powder for additive manufacturing (AM). The resulting material was then used to 3D print new parts for Rolls-Royce’s Orpheus small engine concept, a key development under the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program.

Strategic Recycling and Additive Manufacturing

Surplus military assets often contain valuable strategic metals, including high-quality steel, aluminum, and titanium. The Tornado 2 Tempest project explores the feasibility of repurposing these materials for AM applications, thereby enhancing sustainability and supply chain resilience.

A 2025 Joint Research Center Science For Policy Report indicated that titanium, in particular, was of particular importance for the E.U., where the continent is a net importer of titanium products, 6:1 in terms of products and 10:1 for unwrought titanium. A major focus of Tornado 2 Tempest was on repurposing jet engine compressor blades from low-pressure air compressors, which contain significant amounts of titanium. The project team successfully atomized these components into AM feedstock, subsequently 3D printing new nose cones and compressor blades.

The newly manufactured parts underwent rigorous testing, including installation on an Orpheus test engine, to evaluate their performance and safety under operational conditions. The results demonstrated that recycled materials could be reliably used for aerospace components, paving the way for broader adoption of AM within defense and aviation.

The Orpheus Engine: A Platform for Experimentation

The Orpheus small engine concept serves as a testbed for rapid innovation in propulsion technologies. Initially developed by Rolls-Royce to explore agile manufacturing techniques, the Orpheus program has facilitated the use of AM to produce engine components more quickly and cost-effectively than conventional methods.

Designed as a scalable, twin-spool turbofan, Orpheus has undergone multiple testing cycles since its debut at the 2022 Farnborough International Air Show. The engine integrates 3D printing techniques for critical components, reducing development timelines and enhancing design flexibility. The Tornado 2 Tempest initiative builds upon this foundation, demonstrating how recycled materials can be effectively integrated into the Orpheus platform.

Circular Economy in Defense Applications

Funded by the UK Strategic Command’s Defence Support Organisation as part of its Circular Economics for Defence Concept Note, the Tornado 2 Tempest initiative highlights the economic and strategic benefits of repurposing existing materials. By reducing reliance on virgin raw materials, the initiative could mitigate supply chain disruptions and provide more cost-effective access to critical metals for the UK defense industry. This approach aligns with the FCAS Sustainability Strategy and MOD’s broader sustainability objectives.

A key element of the project involved the development of a Digital Product Passport (DPP), which recorded material provenance and lifecycle data. This digital tracking system has the potential to enhance transparency in material usage, prevent counterfeit materials from entering supply chains, and support more informed decision-making regarding material allocation.

The Tornado 2 Tempest project brought together over 80 participants, including engineers, commercial graduates, and apprentices from both Rolls-Royce and the MOD’s Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) Defence Recycling & Disposals Team (DRDT). The collaboration demonstrated the potential for public-private partnerships to drive technological innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices.

From a broader perspective, the initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to incorporate AM into next-generation combat aircraft manufacturing. BAE Systems, a key player in the FCAS program, has previously announced that up to 30% of Tempest fighter jet components will be 3D printed. The Tornado 2 Tempest initiative supports this goal by establishing a precedent for recycling and reusing aerospace-grade metals in advanced manufacturing processes.

As FCAS evolves, the ability to rapidly manufacture and repair components using AM could provide significant strategic advantages. The Tornado 2 Tempest project offers insights into how AM can enhance supply chain resilience, particularly in scenarios where access to raw materials is constrained. By leveraging a circular economy approach, the initiative supports efforts to reduce costs, enhance sustainability, and improve the operational readiness of future combat aircraft.

In a broader defense context, AM has the potential to reduce reliance on traditional supply chains and facilitate on-demand production of critical components. This could be particularly advantageous for maintaining military assets in remote or contested environments where conventional logistics may be challenged.

However, it is also beneficial to key areas of the supply chain that are said to be essential to national security, such as the semiconductor and data center sectors, and those that are necessary for the function of society, such as energy. Therefore, while Rolls-Royce is experimenting with circular economies to secure materials for military manufacturing, we will surely see similar developments continue to take place elsewhere, as well.

