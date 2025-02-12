US Air Force Awards Stratasys and Novineer SBIR for Non-Planar 3D Printing

As the additive manufacturing (AM) sector heads to Tampa, Florida for the Military AM (MILAM) Summit, companies are unveiling their latest efforts in the defense sector. Among them is industry stalwart Stratasys, who has announced the receipt of a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award by AFWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Air Force. Stratasys, along with 3D printing software firm Novineer, Inc., will use the funds to develop non-planar toolpath optimization for AM.

The initiative aims to integrate manufacturing specifications directly into non-planar toolpaths to improve the structural integrity, performance, and manufacturability of aerospace components while maintaining cost-effectiveness and scalability. The project focuses on optimizing 3D printing toolpaths to align with load-bearing requirements, enhancing mechanical properties such as strength and stiffness, as well as acoustic performance. Novineer will leverage its patented generative toolpath design technology to automate this process, facilitating the production of high-performance aerospace parts with improved efficiency.

“Our collaboration with Stratasys and the U.S. Air Force marks a significant leap in non-planar additive manufacturing,” said Dr. Ali Tamijani, CEO of Novineer. “By developing advanced toolpath optimization solutions, we are enabling the production of high-performance aerospace components with enhanced mechanical properties and greater manufacturing efficiency.”

Stratasys will collaborate with Novineer on this effort to establish non-planar 3D printing as a scalable and viable approach for aerospace applications. The integration of machine learning-driven optimization techniques and advanced manufacturing strategies is expected to contribute to the U.S. Air Force’s operational readiness while supporting broader adoption in the commercial aerospace sector.

Non-planar toolpath strategies represent a departure from conventional layer-by-layer 3D printing methods by introducing curvature-aligned deposition paths. This approach has the potential to reduce anisotropic weaknesses, improve interlayer adhesion, and enhance overall part performance without significant modifications to existing extrusion 3D printers.

Interestingly, Stratasys was engaged in similar work with Siemens nearly a decade ago, when it showcased a non-planar composite 3D printer as one of its research initiatives. The product never went to market, however. Since then, Stratasys also acquired the assets of Arevo, which developed a unique composite 3D printing technology and researched non-planar extrusion. Now that the Air Force is demanding the technology and machine learning has advanced significantly, the time may be right for a viable solution.

The research aligns with ongoing efforts within the aerospace industry to advance the capabilities of AM for mission-critical applications. According to the “Additive Manufacturing in Military and Defense 2024” Report from AM Research, the Department of Defense spent almost $1 billion directly on 3D printing in 2024. Given the active role the Pentagon is increasingly playing in AM, that number is sure to increase this year. By addressing key challenges related to mechanical reliability and process efficiency, the Novineer-Stratasys collaboration may contribute to the broader adoption of non-planar printing methodologies in both defense and commercial sectors.

