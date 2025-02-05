Joe Scarbo’s Hypertruck and the Future of 3D Printing in Performance Vehicles

When Joe Scarbo takes the stage at the 2025 Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference, he will bring with him a career forged at the intersection of motorsports engineering and cutting-edge manufacturing technology. As the founder and president of Scarbo Performance Corp, he has pushed the boundaries of vehicle design and performance, and his keynote on April 3 promises to showcase the role that additive manufacturing (AM) plays in shaping the future of automotive engineering.

Scarbo’s journey into 3D printing began long before it was an industry buzzword. “I’ve always been a gearhead,” Scarbo says, recalling his childhood fascination with cars and racing. “I was obsessed with remote control cars, taking things apart, and building something new out of the parts.” This hands-on approach carried him through an education in mechanical engineering at Cal Poly Pomona and into a role at Volkswagen Motorsport, where he served as the lead chassis and suspension engineer for VW’s off road racing program.

It was during a stint at a 3D printing service bureau in California that Scarbo began to see the true potential of AM. “That was when I learned what the different processes were, how to use them, and what to expect from materials,” he explains. “Back then the materials had limitations, but now, the technology has evolved to a point where it’s far more practical to use 3D-printed parts long term.”

Nowhere is this more evident than in the SV Rover, Scarbo Vintage’s latest creation and what Scarbo calls the world’s first street-legal Hypertruck. Designed to marry extreme off-road capability with the refinement of high-performance engineering, the SV Rover is a testament to the power of 3D printing. With a choice between a 1,100-horsepower supercharged V8 or a 1,000-horsepower electric powertrain, the Hypertruck incorporates numerous 3D-printed components in its construction.

Scarbo’s approach to 3D printing allows for unprecedented flexibility in design and production. The SV Rover features 3D-printed stainless steel exhaust headers, intricate suspension components, and key aerodynamic elements that would have been far more expensive and time-consuming to produce through traditional methods. “A lot of the components we developed for that truck would have been nearly impossible to manufacture using traditional methods,” Scarbo explains. “Many of them feature intricate internal cavities designed for acoustic and mechanical optimization, which is where 3D printing really shines.”

One standout example is the 3D-printed carbon-filled nylon components that were used during the Baja 1000 endurance race. “We raced the Baja 1000 with a prototype truck that had tons of 3D-printed, carbon-filled nylon parts. Not a single part cracked, broke, nothing. That was a big moment for me—proving that we could take these parts through one of the most grueling endurance races on the planet.”

Scarbo’s innovative use of 3D printing is also evident in the complex door assembly he designed for the off-road truck. “This was a door assembly for that off-road truck that we built. The only part we did not make was the door handle, which is an OEM Land Rover handle,” Scarbo explains. The door features SLS aluminum 3D-printed hinges and a carbon fiber exterior door skin.

Inside, Scarbo designed a complex network of components, including OEM latch assemblies, OEM window regulators, and custom integrated speaker grills. “These speaker grills were SAF printed and optimized for their specific drivers,” Scarbo adds. “The FDM process allowed us to build a cavity inside the door that is fully sealed and provides the ideal volume for acoustic performance. Designing this with traditional manufacturing methods would have been a disaster.”

Beyond performance, Scarbo sees 3D printing as a solution to the ever-growing demand for customized automotive components. “Being able to produce a proof of concept with 3D printing that functions is huge,” Scarbo says. “However, if you’re looking for race vehicle development, everybody’s always looking to shave weight, and the 3D printed parts, although robust and functional, there’s typically a weight penalty associated with them.” This ability to rapidly iterate designs has allowed Scarbo Performance to push the limits of automotive engineering in ways that were previously unimaginable.

While 3D printing has revolutionized Scarbo’s prototyping and low-volume manufacturing, he acknowledges that it isn’t always the right tool for the job. “You have to know when to use it,” he says. “There was a phase in the industry where everyone was just trying to 3D print everything, but I always say—if you come into my shop and ask for a 2×2 aluminum block, I’m going to hand you a piece of bar stock and a saw, not print it.”

Instead, Scarbo has found that AM shines in areas like custom exhaust systems and suspension components, where complex geometries and small production volumes make traditional methods cost-prohibitive. “In the past, we would’ve had to investment cast these, which requires expensive tooling,” Scarbo explains. “Now, we can print them directly and get parts that perform just as well, if not better.”

As Scarbo looks toward the future, he sees AM continuing to play a critical role—not just in high-end motorsports applications, but in the broader automotive industry. “There’s a huge market for 3D printing in aftermarket parts,” Scarbo says. “We’ve sold hundreds of bumpers that incorporate 3D-printed SLS plastic caps for blind-spot monitoring sensors. The reduced costs and fast turnaround times make 3D printing the perfect solution for certain applications.”

For now, Scarbo remains focused on perfecting his own creations, pushing the limits of what’s possible in performance vehicle design. His appearance at AMUG 2025 is set to provide a unique perspective on the balance between engineering pragmatism and technological innovation. “When I worked in 3D printing, there were a lot of people that were so excited about it, they wanted to 3D print everything,” Scarbo says. “And it was like, I get it, it’s exciting, but it’s not always the most practical thing to do.”

As attendees at AMUG prepare to hear Scarbo’s keynote, one thing is clear: whether on the track, in the desert, or on the streets, AM has become an integral part of modern vehicle design, with Scarbo Performance showing just how it’s done.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.