Phase3D and TNSC Join Forces to Shake up Japan’s 3D Printing Scene

Japan’s additive manufacturing (AM) industry is set for a major boost as Phase3D, a Chicago-based leader in in-situ inspection technology, joins forces with Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC), one of Japan’s industrial giants and the country’s largest supplier of industrial gases. Founded in 1910, TNSC has played a key role in Japan’s industrial evolution, supplying key technologies for sectors like aerospace, medical devices, and defense. Now, through this partnership, Phase3D’s quality control solutions will integrate with Japan’s high-precision manufacturing ecosystem, setting a new benchmark for AM quality assurance.

This collaboration gives Japanese manufacturers direct access to Phase3D’s Fringe Inspection technology, an advanced metrology solution that ensures every layer of a 3D printed part meets the highest quality standards. For a country renowned for its meticulous approach to manufacturing, this is an opportunity to push boundaries in AM quality assurance.

“This partnership with TNSC represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower the additive manufacturing industry with trusted quality assurance technology,” says Niall O’Dowd, Founder and CEO of Phase3D. “TNSC’s in-depth understanding of advanced manufacturing and commitment to technical excellence makes them the perfect partner for bringing our inspection solutions to the Japanese market.”

Unlike traditional quality control methods that rely on post-production inspections or AI-driven analysis, Phase3D’s Fringe Inspection system uses structured light fringe projection to capture the highly detailed heightmaps of each build layer in real time. This metrology-based approach promises objective, quantifiable data, giving manufacturers confidence that their 3D printed parts meet exact specifications before production even finishes.

For industries that depend on absolute precision, such as aerospace and medical device manufacturing, this is a major leap forward. Errors caught early mean fewer costly defects, less material waste, and a much smoother production process overall.

As part of the massive Nippon Sanso Holdings Group, TNSC has deep expertise in industrial gas applications, everything from welding processes to gas purification and heat treatment. With over a century of experience, TNSC is Japan’s largest industrial gas manufacturer, controlling roughly 40% of the domestic market. Following a merger in 2004, it became one of the world’s top five industrial gas suppliers, with operations spanning Japan, the U.S., Europe, and the Asia–Pacific (APAC) region.

Beyond gases, TNSC plays a key role in Japan’s manufacturing ecosystem, supporting industries like semiconductors, automotive, and aerospace. Metal AM is already a key focus area under its “Nippon Sanso (NS) Vision 2026” plan, which seeks to develop next-generation solutions for a carbon-neutral future. This strategy by TNSC is actively integrating AM innovations to help industries meet the growing demand for precision, efficiency, and sustainability.

By integrating Phase3D’s Fringe Inspection technology into its portfolio, TNSC hopes to position itself at the forefront of Japan’s growing metal AM sector. For local manufacturers, this means direct access to Phase3D’s full line of inspection products, regional sales, and tech support for fast problem-solving, hands-on training at TNSC’s demo facilities, and expanded AM opportunities for TNSC’s existing customers.

In AM, the unpredictability of part quality has been a challenge. One flaw in the printing process can lead to structural weaknesses; traditionally, manufacturers have relied on expensive post-production testing or visual inspections to catch defects. While Phase3D’s technology changes that equation by allowing real-time, layer-by-layer verification, it’s part of a growing movement in AM quality control.

Other companies, such as Additive Assurance, are also working on in-situ monitoring solutions to improve trust in AM. Sigma Additive Solutions, previously focused on AM quality assurance, has since transitioned into the travel technology sector after selling its in-process quality assurance technology assets to Divergent Technologies.

However, adopting these systems is still in its early stages, with experts indicating that challenges like data processing speeds and sensor accuracy need to be addressed. Meanwhile, Phase3D’s approach stands out because it uses precise measurements instead of AI predictions, making it a major player in improving AM quality control.

TNSC Innovation Division Director Hirotaka Mangyo points out that “Phase3D’s innovative approach to AM inspection aligns perfectly with our commitment to advanced manufacturing solutions. Their metrology-based technology fills a critical need in the Japanese market for objective, measurement-based quality assurance in additive manufacturing.”

This partnership is part of Phase3D’s bigger global expansion strategy. With additional partnerships planned across Asia, the company wants to become the go-to name in AM quality control. Phase3D’s Business Development Manager, Noah Mostow, was at the TCT Japan event in January 2025 to showcase the Fringe Inspection technology as part of its latest push to establish itself as a leader in real-time, precision-driven AM inspection in Asia.

