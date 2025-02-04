AMS 2025

Forget Metal: Roboze and SOLIZE Bring Hyperspeed Super Polymer 3D Printing to Japan

Tokyo-based SOLIZE is rolling out a 3D printer that could reshape how manufacturers work with high-performance polymers. A veteran in the additive manufacturing (AM) space, SOLIZE is bringing the high-powered ARGO 500 Hyperspeed 3D printer from Italian firm Roboze to the Japanese market. This 3D printer is a serious contender in the race to replace metal parts with high-performance super polymers, a shift that could transform how industries like aerospace, automotive, and energy approach production.

ARGO 500 Hyperspeed. Image courtesy of Roboze.

The ARGO 500 Hyperspeed is an industrial high-temperature polymer 3D printer built to handle super polymers like PEEK, Carbon PEEK, and PEKK, which require high-temperature heated chambers to maintain material integrity during printing. These materials are known for their strength, heat resistance, and lightweight properties and are already being used in aircraft, race cars, and medical implants, but printing them at high speeds and with precision has traditionally been a major challenge, especially as most industrial 3D printers having to make trade-offs between speed and precision.

Roboze’s Hyperspeed technology is designed to make 3D printing faster and more precise while ensuring parts remain strong. Its ARGO 500 Hyperspeed is a fused deposition modeling (FDM) printer, but it stands out from traditional FDM systems due to Roboze’s proprietary upgrades. One major challenge of FDM printing is that parts can be weaker along the layers where they’re built, a problem known as anisotropy. This happens because the layers don’t always bond perfectly. Roboze tackles this issue with advanced extrusion control, precise temperature management, and optimized material processing, resulting in stronger, more durable components. That’s a big deal for manufacturers looking to swap out metal components for lightweight, durable alternatives.

3D printing engineer. Image Courtesy of Solize.

Japan has long been a leader in advanced manufacturing, but it has been slower to adopt high-end polymer 3D printing compared to Europe and the U.S. However, SOLIZE is betting big on this technology and will become the sole distributor of Roboze in Japan. The company plans to install the ARGO 500 Hyperspeed at its facility in Toyota City, Japan.

Starting in March 2025, SOLIZE will offer benchmarking services to help businesses determine whether the ARGO 500 Hyperspeed fits their production needs. The goal is to show Japanese manufacturers that high-speed polymer 3D printing is a practical solution for reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and replacing expensive metal parts with durable, high-performance alternatives.

However, while the ARGO 500 Hyperspeed is the star of the show, it’s not the only machine in Roboze’s lineup. SOLIZE is also offering the ARGO 1000 Hypermelt, a large-format pellet-based extrusion 3D printer that can print parts as large as one cubic meter. This makes it a game-changer for industries needing massive components. The Plus PRO is geared toward low-volume production for smaller-scale needs, providing flexibility for companies testing out AM.

The ARGO 1000 3D printer from Roboze. Image courtesy of Roboze.

Roboze has carved out a niche in industrial 3D printing by focusing exclusively on high-performance materials. The company’s printers are designed to replace metal parts in high-stakes industries, from aerospace to energy, where weight savings, strength, and heat resistance are critical. Unlike traditional polymer 3D printers, Roboze’s machines are built with high-temperature heated chambers that ensure material properties remain stable, even under extreme conditions.

At TCT Japan 2025, held from January 29 to 31 in Tokyo, SOLIZE showcased Roboze’s 3D printing solutions for the first time, highlighting how they can improve production efficiency, lower operational costs, and strengthen supply chain continuity. During the event, Roboze CEO and Founder Alessio Lorusso delivered two dedicated seminars, where attendees got an in-depth look at how the company’s technology is enabling a shift away from traditional manufacturing toward high-speed, high-performance additive manufacturing.

Solize’s booth at TCT Japan 2025. Image courtesy of Solize.

Lorusso also notes that: “After several months of increasing demand from the Japanese market to adopt our technology, we’ve agreed with who I think is the best possible partner to support Japanese aerospace, defense and transportation customers in adopting our advanced manufacturing ecosystem to build the backbone of these strategic sectors for the next decades.”

With SOLIZE’s deep experience in additive manufacturing and Roboze’s cutting-edge technology, this collaboration could help push Japanese industries. For companies looking to stay ahead, now might be the time to start paying attention.

