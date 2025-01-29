3D Printing at Deutsche Bahn and Beyond

Deutsche Bahn (DB) is a railway company with over 30,000 kilometres of track, 5,000 stations and more than 400 high-speed trains in operation. In addition, there are significantly more freight and local trains. Mobility in general but even more in public transport is all about time and costs.

Spare parts for vehicles and infrastructure must be in the maintenance and on construction sites on time to keep rail operations reliable and customers satisfied. Since 2015, 3D printing has played an important role at DB, the largest railroad company in Europe. The technology helps to maintain trains faster, save resources and reduce costs.

It all began ten years ago with a coat hook that was no longer available on the market. In the meantime, over 150,000 parts with 700 different applications have been printed at DB using 12 different AM technologies.

Initially, the focus was on exploring the technical possibilities of additive manufacturing for rail operations. A year later, the Group 3D printing project, which is responsible for all AM activities within the corporate with 200,000 employees, launched a road show through the plants. A large number of spare parts were identified, ranging from brackets and operating elements to handrail signs in Braille. Even a station bench was prototypically printed from cement.

The aim is to match the right applications with the perfect technologies and providers to meet the needs. In the meantime, many mobility-critical and safety-relevant components have been manufactured. Of course, certification and the strict approval process also play a very important role here. After all, the printed parts must be just as safe as conventionally manufactured parts.

Unfortunately, the full potential of additive manufacturing cannot yet be exploited because DB has to ensure that the shape, fit and function of existing parts are as similar as possible when replacing them so that certification does not get lost. This makes it all the more important that there was a change in strategy two years ago. Now 3D printed parts are required in tenders for the procurement of new trains, not only for the German railroads but also for other European railroads. Operators and the industry agree that 10% of all parts could already be 3D printed today. Raising this potential is the declared aim. There is also a tangible economic reason for this: spare parts are currently kept in stock, which ties up a lot of resources and capital.

In close cooperation between other rail operators and the rail industry, the focus will be on leveraging this potential in the coming years. The major OEMs have the task of motivating the supplier market to invest in AM. The most sustainable way to do this is by integrating specifications into public tenders. Today alone, spare parts worth €1.2 billion per year are in stock at Deutsche Bahn just for the vehicles, valued without infrastructure; if 10% could be printed, this would be a potential of over €100 million.

Various technologies and software applications play a major role in transforming the physical warehouse into a digital one. Rapid casting is becoming increasingly important, as it enables even large metal components relevant to the railway sector to be produced easily and cost-effectively.

This potential can be transferred to other railway or public transport companies. However, it is not just about the capital tied up, but also about outstanding sustainability aspects. Less has to be manufactured, transported and thus raw materials used. Of course, this also saves considerable emissions.

The logic is not just limited to public transport, but also applies to all companies that work with high-investment goods that are used over the long term. This means that machine manufacturers, manufacturers of construction machinery and the like can also benefit from additive manufacturing.

Nine years ago, DB initiated a network to inspire each other and promote exchange between different companies. MGA is all about user-orientated exchange on applications, technologies, materials, software and everything that is relevant to the AM value chain. Six European railway companies are organised in the network, exchanging information and thus driving the industry towards AM. The network of nearly 150 member companies is not limited to passenger transport, but has developed significantly in recent years. Today, the aviation sector, the automotive industry, defence, construction as well as Lifestyle are covered in active working groups as well as a strong medical sector

