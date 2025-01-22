Europe at a Crossroads: Transforming Challenges into Industrial Opportunities

Europe is awakening to its challenges, and with adversity comes opportunity. Our industries stand at a crossroads, ready to make transformative choices that will shape their future.

While Europe faces difficult times, these challenges can be seen as catalysts for reinvention and growth. Issues like low productivity, shifting geopolitics, war, and evolving energy policies have indeed widened the competitiveness gap with the US and China, impacting wages and economic growth. However, the recently issued Draghi Report, “The Future of European Competitiveness,” commissioned by the President of the European Union, means that these issues are now accepted at the highest levels of government and provides a charter for the future.

Mario Draghi, with his experience as a former Italian Prime Minister and President of the European Central Bank, is uniquely positioned to tackle these pressing issues. His report, both comprehensive and insightful, provides valuable recommendations to address Europe’s challenges. If you haven’t yet read it, it’s highly recommended—you’ll find the link at the end of this article.

While some of Europe’s difficulties stem from past decisions—such as energy policies, reliance on imports, and outsourcing production—Draghi’s report highlights the opportunities that lie in decarbonization, innovation, and reducing dependencies on other markets. In Brussels, the dialogue is shifting toward the need for balance between the green agenda and economic resilience, though specific policies remain to be defined.

And it’s essential that we find that balance. Industry plays a critical role in our society, as highlighted by the Manufacturing Technologies Association’s recent report. In the UK alone, manufacturing jobs create a multiplier effect of 3.5:1, equating to 23% of GDP even in a country considered deindustrialized. These are high-value, well-paid jobs the kind governments across Europe aim to foster. By making the right decisions, we can ensure that sustainability drives growth without sacrificing industrial strength.

While Draghi’s findings offer a strong foundation, institutional change takes time. European industries must act decisively in the meantime to shape their own futures. Equipment suppliers, including machine tool manufacturers and additive manufacturing companies, many of whom are strong exporters, are already navigating these changing dynamics.

Seizing Opportunities: Rethinking Operations

De-globalisation means that industry needs to reconsider where production happens. The conversation around reshoring and nearshoring is evolving toward “localshoring”—bringing manufacturing into to the markets where the product will be sold, as opposed to close by. Carbon taxes, logistics costs, and potential trade tariffs make this shift both practical and forward-thinking. By aligning production with key markets, industries can enhance resilience while meeting sustainability goals.

At the same time, European manufacturers must face rising competition from low-cost producers, particularly in China. To remain competitive, companies have two clear paths: either innovate to move further upmarket, offering highly differentiated premium products, or focus on economies of scale through consolidation and accept that they find themselves in a commoditised market. Consolidation within the European machine tool industry has already begun, and this trend is likely to accelerate over the next few years.

Driving Productivity Through Technology

Above all, productivity is the linchpin of Europe’s industrial future—a central theme of Draghi’s report. Fortunately, industries have access to a wealth of cost-effective technologies that remain underutilized. These tools have the potential to revolutionize production processes, making them more efficient and environmentally sustainable. From advanced automation to digital manufacturing solutions, these innovations can reduce carbon footprints while boosting output. Advanced manufacturing needs to become just, manufacturing.

The factories of the future won’t just need to relocate strategically—they will require re-equipping with cutting-edge technologies. By embracing these changes, Europe’s industries can position themselves as global leaders again, combining sustainability with competitiveness.

Stewart Lane is Vice President of the UK’s Manufacturing Technology Association, a UK based trade association. He also chairs both AMUK, the UK’s Additive Manufacturing association and CECIMO’s European Additive Manufacturing Association. Stewart is also Head of Business Development in Europe for Renishaw plc, who make Additive Manufacturing machinery, measurement devices and encoders. Meet Stewart in-person in New York City at Additive Manufacturing Strategies, Feb 4-6.

