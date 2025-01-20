Rosotics Shifts Focus from Metal 3D Printer OEM to Space 3D Printing-as-a-Service

Rosotics—formerly a Mesa, Arizona-based startup dedicated to manufacturing and selling large-format metal 3D printers—has announced a significant restructuring that involves not only a change in location but also go-to-market. The startup, which develops induction-based metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology, is transitioning to become a full-fledged space infrastructure company headquartered at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The company’s latest Halo platform will no longer be available for commercial sale. Instead, the system will be reserved exclusively for internal production, aligning with Rosotics’ broader ambitions of creating autonomous orbital infrastructure at the Earth-Moon L5 Lagrange point.

The decision underscores a radical shift in focus for Rosotics, as outlined by founder and CEO Christian LaRosa in an interview with 3DPrint.com: “We determined the way to fund our long-term ambitions wasn’t necessarily from selling the systems; it was in using the system. Many of the big names in 3D printing, like Relativity Space, took additive manufacturing and applied it to their unique goals. For us, it’s about using this platform to drive our mission forward.”

AM-as-a-Service: A Strategic Pivot

Since its founding in 2019, Rosotics has operated with a mission to address the scalability challenges in metal 3D printing. The company’s hallmark achievement, the Halo platform, leverages induction heating to bypass the limitations of laser-based systems. Initially marketed to industries including aerospace, naval, and defense, Halo was described as a “supercreator” capable of manufacturing structures up to six meters in diameter. Soon, however, the company found its ultimate potential not in selling systems but in leveraging them internally.

Rosotics plans to employ Halo systems to produce orbital transfer vehicles (OTVs), which will be key components of its strategy to industrialize space. The spacecraft, designed with mass-optimized 3D-printed aluminum hulls, will carry smaller autonomous vehicles to the L5 point. There, these vehicles will assemble large-scale infrastructure using an advanced process involving cold welding, a method uniquely suited to the vacuum of space.

The shift to AM-as-a-service is one that we’ve seen many startups pursue, in large part because achieving proper parts requires expertise behind the 3D printing process being utilized. For instance, both Holo and 3DEO deployed their knowledge of their proprietary technologies to produce parts for others.

The same rationale makes almost more sense for Rosotics, given the size and special nature of the induction metal fabrication technique. Because companies like VAST and Relativity Space have demonstrated the ability for new space startups to take on the seemingly gargantuan tasks of building hulls for spacecraft, there’s reason to believe that Rosotics can follow in their footsteps.

Relocating to Cape Canaveral

The decision to relocate operations to Cape Canaveral signals this same trajectory. The company aims to capitalize on the talent pool and logistical advantages offered by the area, positioning itself alongside some of the most prominent names in space exploration. LaRosa confirmed that the move is already underway and that the company is building a new facility tailored for spacecraft production and spaceflight operations.

LaRosa’s vision includes creating infrastructure that can support various orbital activities, from propellant depots to power generation and materials processing. The L5 point, a region of gravitational stability between Earth and the Moon, is central to these plans. Using a low-energy lunar-assisted trajectory, Rosotics aims to establish the foundational elements of a space-based industrial ecosystem.

“Cold welding is something we believe to be the missing link that has prevented the large-scale architecture of heavy infrastructure in orbit,” LaRosa explained. The process, which joins metals without heat by exploiting the absence of atmospheric oxides in space, will be used by Rosotics’ autonomous spacecraft to build massive aluminum structures comparable in size to the International Space Station or larger.

Leadership Changes and Strategic Partnerships

Rosotics is also undergoing internal changes to support its refocused strategy. Co-founder and COO Austin Thurman has departed the company. While LaRosa described the departure as amicable, he noted that the transition marks a new chapter for Rosotics. “Austin found this to be the right point to pursue his own professional journey,” LaRosa said. “We wish him the best as we aggressively push forward toward flight.”

Despite exiting the maritime sector directly, Rosotics plans to maintain an indirect presence by licensing its technology to partners in that space. “This isn’t about closing doors; it’s about opening others that we haven’t been able to before,” LaRosa stated. “By equipping adjacent partners to serve these markets under their own name, we can focus more intensively on aerospace.”

Rosotics’ lean operational model has been key to its progress. With just $2.6 million in funding, including backing from Tim Draper and other notable investors, the company has achieved significant technological milestones. LaRosa attributes this efficiency to its origins in Mesa, Arizona, far from the costlier hubs of aerospace innovation.

While the company intends to raise additional capital, LaRosa emphasized that the revenue generated by licensing Halo technology and future space-based services will play a crucial role in sustaining its ambitions. “This is not something you could have done on just investment,” he said. “You need stability of finance and of revenue. Halo is the platform that will, by proxy, fund our plans to industrialize space.”

Pioneering a New Frontier

Rosotics’ roadmap includes the deployment of integrated spacecraft within 12 to 18 months, with a timeline of two to three years for orbital operations. The company’s vision positions it as a pioneer in a rapidly evolving industry, leveraging additive manufacturing not as an end but as a means to redefine what is possible in space exploration and infrastructure development.

Rosotics has always operated at the intersection of additive manufacturing and ambitious engineering. The Halo platform, described by industry insiders as “the most advanced, complex metal additive process ever devised,” exemplifies this ethos. By taking its technology in-house and focusing on space, the company aims to join the ranks of transformative entities like Relativity Space and SpaceX.

LaRosa’s conviction is clear: “We are now defining ourselves as a space company built on the hallmark of 3D printing. This is an inflection point for us, and we intend to finish this mission aggressively over the coming years.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.