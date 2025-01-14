Urtopia’s New Concept Bike Features 3D Printed Motor and Frame

Urtopia has unveiled a one-off concept bike at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), named the Titanium Zero. This model boasts a fully 3D-printed frame and weighs a reported 10.8 kg.The centerpiece of this over $50,000 bicycle is its engine: the Quark DM1.2 bottom-bracket motor. Weighing just 1.2 kg, the motor delivers 65 Nm of torque, powered by a 300-Wh/kg integrated solid-state lithium battery. The bike is estimated to have a top speed of 25 km/h and a range of up to 120 km. The motor is also reportedly 3D-printed.

The company first launched on Indiegogo, offering bikes packed with features. Known for high-tech bicycles, Urtopia’s bikes include Wi-Fi firmware updates and a SIM card, but they lack practical basics like a kickstand or mudguards. The onboard cycling computer, with its flashy display, shows speed but little else, prioritizing style over functionality. Features like Bluetooth speakers and indicator lights are novel for bicycles, but their everyday practicality is questionable. Wouldn’t most cyclists simply prefer a better bike overall? Urtopia also took approximately four years longer than expected to deliver its first Carbon 1 model. So, color me skeptical.

The new Titanium Zero concept bike features carbon fiber rims, spokes, a crankset, and a fork. The bike is paired with an SRAM groupset—an odd choice akin to envisioning an angel propelled by Wingstop chicken wings. Though the motor is reported to be 3D printed, it’s worth noting that 3D printing has long been a favored production method for inventors, risk-takers, optimists, and, occasionally, con artists. Like a game of PR Cluedo, distinguishing between these groups can often be tricky. As such, the true extent of this bicycle’s performance remains uncertain, as does its long-term viability. Given the nature of 3D printing, we can likely expect a steady stream of bold and unconventional vehicle concepts to emerge in the future.

What stands out here is Urtopia’s effort to innovate in 3D printing and move toward manufacturing its own motor components. The e-bike motor and drive market has long been dominated by Bosch, with newer players like Bafang gaining traction. Now, firms like ZTE and drone giant DJ are entering the space, bringing e-bike drives and transmissions to market.

In a space shared by Bosch and DJI, I’d steer clear—it’s bound to be fiercely competitive. Adding to the complexity, large drone transmission systems and e-bike transmissions are beginning to converge, with potential applications for a wide range of small electric vehicles and even golf cart-sized transport if scaled up. This convergence hints at the emergence of a dominant motor architecture across various electric vehicle segments, heightening competition.

With heavyweights like Panasonic, Giant, Shimano, and Yamaha also active in the e-bike transmission market, this sector is set to remain intensely competitive for years to come. While the market is undoubtedly vast, it’s crowded with well-capitalized engineering powerhouses, making it a challenging landscape for any new entrant.

The most outlandish feature of the Titanium Zero concept is the solid-state battery in the motor—a long-awaited technology that has yet to debut in e-mobility. When solid-state batteries finally arrive, they promise to revolutionize electronic devices with improved performance. However, given that Urtopia has also introduced a ChatGPT assistant for its bikes—designed to answer questions on the go—it’s unlikely that any of the Titanium Zero’s features will appear in the company’s upcoming production models. Perhaps the “Zero” in Titanium Zero signifies its zero chance of reaching mass production.

That said, lighter laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) frames, directed energy deposition frames with LPBF lugs for custom geometries, or 3D-printed engine components could become common in future road bikes. These advancements may improve engine efficiency, while 3D-printed battery elements could enable more conformal designs and greater power density. The surge in 3D-printed bike developments suggests that, while the Zero may have Zero chance of succeeding immediately, it could herald a broader adoption of 3D printing technologies in bicycle manufacturing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.