Building Big: The Unique Business Model Behind re:3D’s Growth with Gigabots

In an industry where economic pressures and supply chain issues have taken their toll, re:3D stands out as a company defying gravity. With its mission to democratize 3D printing and a unique focus on sustainability, re:3D has not only survived but thrived, showing what’s possible when innovation and community come together. re:3D co-founder and CEO Samantha Snabes spoke to 3DPrint.com to explain why combining sustainability with accessibility can drive real change. re:3D and 3DPrint.com also created an exclusive video tour of the company’s facilities embedded at the end of this article to give readers an insight into what makes re:3D tick.

From a Kickstarter dream to a Global Impact

Founded over a decade ago, re:3D began with a Kickstarter campaign for the Gigabot, a large-scale 3D printer capable of printing objects much bigger than standard desktop machines. What started as an open-source project intended for communities in Nicaragua and Rwanda quickly gained traction among universities, hospitals, and makerspaces worldwide. Today, the company’s printers are in over 50 countries.

“It’s incredible to see how our printers are used around the world,” says Samantha Snabes. “In each country, they’re solving problems we hadn’t even imagined, from creating assistive devices to producing sustainable furniture.”

Despite its success, re:3D remains rooted in its community-driven mission. Snabes says much of the company’s growth came from the support of early backers, advisors, and customers who believed in their vision. “Our community gave us a ton of feedback,” she explains.

A Unique Business Model

Unlike many companies in the 3D printing industry, re:3D has chosen a path of organic growth. The company has not formally fundraised, relying instead on a combination of pre-launches through Kickstarter campaigns, pitch competition winnings, and government grants to fund its research investigations. re:3D maintains profitability through hardware sales and services of its commercial offerings, which include custom solutions manufactured in its Austin factory. This approach has allowed re:3D to keep its independence and focus on its mission.

“Not having an investor may have helped us through COVID and beyond,” says Snabes. “It allowed us to focus entirely on reinvesting in our growth and listening to our community without the pressures of rapid returns. We don’t have the pressures of needing a 10x return in 18 months. Everything gets reinvested into the company.” This lean model lets re:3D innovate in ways that might not be possible for companies tied to traditional funding models.

What’s more, its open-source philosophy also sets it apart. By prioritizing community engagement over enforcing intellectual property, re:3D has built a user base that contributes to the evolution of its products.

“Your printer never expires,” Snabes says. “There’s always a path to upgrade. Our community plays a huge role in this. They provide feedback and ideas that help us refine and improve our offerings, ensuring every upgrade meets real-world needs. This commitment to long-term support has created an additional revenue stream through maintenance and upgrades, cushioning re:3D during market downturns.”

Sustainability at the Core

A key pillar of re:3D’s mission is sustainability. The company’s printers can use recycled filament, pellet, or flake feedstock, allowing users to turn more options to convert waste into high-value products. This feature has attracted partnerships with organizations like Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Department of Defense (DoD), and NASA. Also, collaborations with Austin Community College and the University of Texas have helped build a skilled workforce and advance sustainability efforts. re:3D’s partnerships with Bunker Labs and JP Morgan Chase have also supported initiatives for veterans.

The company’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond its products. In 2024, re:3D moved its operations from Houston to an 1100 ft six-acre facility they purchased in Austin, Texas, to expand their community engagement. The site includes buildings repurposed from a brewery and a battery manufacturer. The move also positions re:3D closer to key partners like the universities it collaborates with.

Leveraging Grants and Contracts

Another key to re:3D’s strength is its strategic use of government grants and contracts. The company has been awarded significant funding from agencies like the NSF and the DoD. One project involves developing technology for 3D printing from waste materials in space in collaboration with NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Deep Space Logistics program, which focuses on delivering essential supplies and technology for sustainable exploration on the Moon, Mars, and beyond for the Artemis program.

With the U.S. Air Force, re:3D recently had the opportunity to demonstrate their “Gigalab” offering—a containerized system that enables the processing of base waste and the off-grid 3D printing of objects.

“Recently, we explored printing drone parts from garbage,” Snabes says. “The idea is to tackle two challenges at once—repurposing waste while creating functional, high-value objects. These contracts not only fund cutting-edge innovation but also provide a stable financial foundation, allowing us to weather economic challenges while staying true to our mission.”

At its core, re:3D is more than just a company; it’s a community. This is clear in initiatives like the GigaPrize, which provides free printers to organizations with impactful social missions. For example, Georgetown nonprofit BIG (Brookwood in Georgetown), the 2023 GigaPrize winner, has used its Gigabot to create assistive devices, produce centerpieces for fundraisers, and design tools to support their citizens in making goods to generate income.

In late 2024, re:3D awarded the GigaPrize to OrthoAdditive Africa, an organization based in Cape Town, South Africa, dedicated to improving healthcare access for people with disabilities. OrthoAdditive Africa plans to use its new Gigabot 4 FFF 3D printer to prototype a range of seating, positioning, and mobility devices in collaboration with Shonaquip SE, a South African social enterprise creating assistive devices and promoting disability inclusion. The initiative is proof of how re:3D is empowering communities around the globe to solve critical challenges with AM.

The company’s new Austin facility is designed to encourage this sense of community even more. With a media room, workshop spaces, and even a pen for goats—which help clear the land—the site is as much a hub for collaboration as it is a manufacturing center. Tours and hands-on workshops allow visitors to learn about large-scale 3D printing and sustainability.

As re:3D enters its second decade, the company shows no signs of slowing down. Plans are underway for new product launches, expanded partnerships, and continued innovation in sustainable 3D printing. Snabes is optimistic about the future, noting that the challenges of recent years have only “strengthened the company’s resolve.”

“It’s a hard industry,” she concludes. “But we’re in it because we love it. And we’re incredibly lucky to have a community that believes in us. By staying true to our roots while embracing new opportunities, we hope to offer another blueprint alongside many amazing peers for resilience and impact in the ever-evolving world of 3D printing.”

