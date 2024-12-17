3D Printed Harness Could Rescue Turtles with “Bubble-butt Syndrome” Globally

In 2008, Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut rescued a green sea turtle named Charlotte, who had been struck by a boat. The collision caused an unusual condition known as “bubble butt syndrome,” where air became trapped in the back of Charlotte’s shell, tilting him at a 45-degree angle. This condition made it challenging for Charlotte to swim naturally, further exacerbated by rear flipper paresis—a partial form of paralysis. While Charlotte was saved from the immediate dangers of his injuries, his quality of life remained compromised, requiring an innovative solution.

Last week, after years of collaborative effort, Charlotte was fitted with a custom 3D-printed harness designed to restore his ability to swim normally. The harness was the result of a partnership between Mystic Aquarium, the additive manufacturing (AM) solutions firm Adia, the computational design team at New Balance Athletics, and leading 3D printer manufacturer Formlabs. This project underscores how emerging technologies like 3D printing can make a meaningful difference in wildlife conservation.

A Collaborative Rescue Mission

Adia spearheaded the project as part of its annual volunteer initiative, which often focuses on aiding injured animals. Nick Gondek, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Adia, revealed that the project’s roots trace back to an earlier collaboration. “We did a project years ago where middle school students designed a boot for a penguin,” he explained. “Our regular partner, the shoe company New Balance, told us, ‘Why didn’t you involve us?’ So, we promised to bring them into the fold for the next project.” True to their word, Adia collaborated with New Balance’s computational design team to create Charlotte’s harness.

The process was meticulous and innovative. Over five years, the team iteratively refined the harness design, using 3D scanning—performed by Christopher Wilczewski and his team at Functional 3D in Rhode Island—to ensure a perfect fit for Charlotte’s unique shape and needs. Multiple prototypes were created and tested for functionality, comfort, and durability. The final harness incorporates a weight system that handlers can adjust as the air bubble in Charlotte’s shell shifts, ensuring his swimming posture remains stable.

Nick Gondek described the challenges involved: “We initially explored non-3D-printed solutions to make the harness more accessible, but the complex shape of sea turtles and the specific requirements of the condition made 3D printing the only viable path forward.”

Cutting-Edge Technology at Work

To produce the harness, the team looked into a number of materials. While ceramic proved to be the highest performing, it wouldn’t be scalable beyond Charlotte. Connecticut-based Oxford Performance Materials, known for its pioneering work in PEEK sintering, was volunteered to produce PEEK parts, which would also be difficult to scale.

Ultimately, the team selected the Formlabs Fuse 1, an accessibly priced selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printer, to produce the harness. This printer enabled the use of a special carbon-fiber-reinforced Nylon 11 material, offering the right balance of rigidity, flexibility, and weight. According to Gondek, “The last iteration of the harness became more complicated because we needed to increase stiffness. We explored materials like PEEK but ultimately returned to carbon-fiber-reinforced nylon for scalability.”

The Fuse 1’s large build volume allowed for the creation of a harness suitable for a large sea turtle like Charlotte. Its widespread adoption among U.S. aquariums also ensures other facilities can replicate the process, potentially aiding more turtles afflicted with bubble butt syndrome.

Impact Beyond One Turtle

While Charlotte’s new harness is a breakthrough, the project’s implications extend far beyond a single animal. Both New Balance and Mystic Aquarium presented findings at industry conferences, sparking interest from aquariums nationwide. “The next thing you know, we started getting calls from aquariums across the United States,” said Gondek. “Can you help our sea turtle? Can you help our sea turtle?”

To meet growing demand, New Balance is building a computational pipeline to streamline the design and production of customized sea turtle harnesses. The goal is to create a web-based tool that allows veterinary staff to upload 3D scan data, make adjustments, and output a ready-to-print model. “This pipeline will enable more aquariums to access this technology without needing advanced CAD skills,” Gondek explained.

Adia and New Balance have also issued a call for volunteers with expertise in 3D printing, computational design, and materials science to join their efforts. “We need additional people to help realize this vision,” said Gondek, emphasizing the collaborative spirit driving the project. “The goal is far from being met today. Our hope is other entities will take our work to date to accomplish this.”

The Future of Animal Rehabilitation

The successful creation of Charlotte’s harness reflects a growing trend of using advanced manufacturing technologies for wildlife rehabilitation. While many animal-focused 3D printing projects are one-offs, Gondek sees potential for a more formalized ecosystem. “It’s been disappointing to see that these efforts haven’t evolved into a concrete market,” he said. “But this project has the potential to create a repeatable process, benefiting countless animals.”

New Balance’s commitment to the project has been integral, providing high-performing engineers and resources to develop the harness. “Their computational designers, who typically work on cutting-edge lattice structures and performance geometries, dedicated significant time and effort to this,” Gondek noted. The partnership exemplifies how cross-industry collaboration can yield innovative solutions to complex challenges.

Charlotte’s Progress

Since being fitted with his harness, Charlotte has shown significant improvement. His handler, Claire, reported, “He’s doing great. The harness not only helps him swim naturally but also alleviates the effects of his rear flipper paresis.” This breakthrough offers hope for other turtles facing similar challenges.

Adia and New Balance are now looking to scale their efforts, inviting contributions from professionals and enthusiasts in related fields. By leveraging collective expertise, the team aims to refine their pipeline and expand access to this life-saving technology.

Charlotte’s story is a testament to the transformative power of technology, compassion, and collaboration. As aquariums and innovators come together to solve pressing challenges, the possibilities for improving animal welfare are boundless. Through projects like this, the promise of 3D printing moves beyond industrial applications, proving its value in making the world a better place for all living creatures.

All images courtesy of Formlabs.

