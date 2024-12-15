3D Print Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—Christmas is fast approaching! Santa will be visiting in a little over a week, which means you don’t have many days left for last-minute gift shopping or decorating, if you haven’t yet finished either of these holiday activities. Luckily, we’re here to help you! Once again, we’ve compiled a list of fun and festive 3D prints, including cookie cutters, ornaments and other decorations, as well as small gifts.

First up, we have this versatile model by Thingiverse user milvet that covers Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and New Year’s Eve. Originally printed on a Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro out of PLA and PLA+, this print doesn’t need rafts or supports, and uses a 10% infill.

“Display your favorite holiday greeting on you dinner table, office or anywhere to spread some good cheer.”

I think this vase by Cults3D user Decorart0r is snow pretty (yes, I did that on purpose)! It features a smooth, matte finish, and would be perfect for displaying some holly branches on your mantle, as a centerpiece at your dining room table, or a lovely gift for a friend. The model includes a 3MF file if you’re printing the vase with BambuStudio, and one STL file for universal 3D printing.

“The “Let It Snow” vase captures the enchanting essence of winter with its soft blue hue and delicately embossed snowflake patterns. This charming piece brings the magic of a snowy day into your home, adding a touch of elegance to any holiday decor. Perfect for brightening up your table, mantle, or windowsill, this vase effortlessly blends festive cheer with timeless design, making it a versatile addition for the winter season.”

Pinshape user Pierce Ferriter created these festive blocks that look like tiny little houses and spell out the word “Christmas.” The blocks are hollow, which is easier to print with no supports and minimal material, and each has a different letter embossed across the front.

“Just print one of each letter (and two ‘S’) in the picture I scaled things up to 1.2(120%) as they were a bit small. Then print out the roof’s. The one with the chimney can be printed ‘flat’ as the pitch is 45 degrees it shouldn’t need support.”

You will definitely win the cookie decorating contest with this lovely cookie cutter stamp by Cults 3D user ChoChoxi. The size of the design is about 9 cm, which is more than enough to make your tasty dessert pop!

“This embosser can be used to create a lovely raised 3D effect on your fondant icing.”

Speaking of delicious food and desserts, this cute candy and nut dish by Pinshape user 19jsh57 would be a perfect host or hostess gift at a holiday get-together…if you don’t keep it for yourself, that is!

“Overall size is 7″ diameter by 0.75″ thick (177.8 mm x 19 mm).”

I do love a functional, problem-solving print, and this 3D printed bulb adapter by Thingiverse user jayntaylor definitely fits the bill. He was having a hard time finding a 6 mm bulb for his pre-lit Christmas tree by Santa’s Best Craft; the lights are a GE ConstantOn string, and the bulbs have “a weird pinched base.” The 5 mm round base bulbs are easy to find, so he just 3D printed a simple adapter to make them fit! No supports are needed, but you might want an outer brim for better bed adhesion.

“You’ll need to get a pack of 2.5v round-base incandescent bulbs. (I used these bulbs )”

As a pet owner, I’m always looking for ways to proudly display pictures of my furry babies. Normally I just stick to spamming social media, but I think this photo ornament by Thingiverse user Scoon04 is also an adorable option. The diameter of the ornament is 70 mm, and it can fit a photo with a 48.5 mm diameter. You’ll need to shove the sides of your picture into the small lip surrounding the photo slot to make sure it’s secure, and it also just looks nicer this way.

“Everything is print in place. I used 0.1mm to make it look cleaner. A larger layer height should work, but may lead to the rings getting stuck. “The rings will have some resistance so you’ll need to push them with some tweezers to get them to rotate. The center ring with the photo isn’t supposed to rotate so don’t try to, or do idc.”

Thingiverse user Skooz shared these miniature snowflake ornaments, which come in 12 unique designs, as you can see above. Printed out of PLA at 0.2 mm resolution, these delicate snowflakes don’t need rafts or supports, but you should be careful when removing them from the print bed, because the thin parts can break if you use too much force.

“These snowflakes are designed to be around 1.5″/3.81 cm tall, so they look great on tiny Christmas trees, garland, or wreaths. However, if you want them larger, you should be able to scale them up without issue.”

These pretty 3D printed Christmas trees by Cults 3D user Bearded_Printer are my favorite, because they serve a dual purpose. Think of them like an Easter egg: beautiful on the outside, hollow on the inside so you can add treats! The model comes in three sizes, and each one is divided into two separate containers. To make them even more eye-catching, print these trees using dual colored filament. Layer height for this model is 0.2 mm, and no supports are needed.

“Make sure your neighbors know you’re better than them by displaying this beautiful model at the next party you host! And after you’ve already asserted your dominance, open ‘er up and distribute the goodies you have inside!”

Finally, Pinshape user 3DBrooklyn has another cute gift box option. These hollow 3D printed presents come in three different options: a bow, a pompom, and a gift tag.

“Each is a shell so a small item can be placed underneath.”

As always, 3DPrint.com wishes you happy holidays and happy 3D printing!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.