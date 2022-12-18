I’m Dreaming of a 3D Printed Christmas

The weather outside may be frightful, but your 3D printer is indoors, so take off your scarf and gloves, come inside where it’s warm, and make some fun 3D prints for the December holidays! I’ve made up a list of some fun, free holiday prints for you to try out, so let’s dive right in!

Hanukkah begins at sunset today, and this perfectly-titled print, by Thingiverse user JimSheldon, is perfect for all eight nights. Printed at 20% infill and 0.2 mm resolution on a Creality CR-10, this 4 mm-thick coaster was originally designed as a Hanukkah gift, and doesn’t need rafts or supports. You’ll need to change colors at specific layers on a single extruder system to make your own.

“Print it using PLA and the 3 colors used here are white for the background, gold for the flames and bronze (to simulate “dark gold”) for the Menorah candlestick & border. “Start with white, and print the first 2mm, changing to gold for the flames at layer 11 (2.2 mm). Change to bronze for the candle holder at layer 15 (3mm) and use .2mm per layer if you use those layer change numbers.”

Another Hanukkah print from Thingiverse, this time by user BlueberryThor, this dreidel-shaped bowl/plate was designed in Tinkercad, and is the perfect serving dish for candy, latkes, or sufgania. You could even forgo the snacks and use the dish as a candle holder instead.

“The bottom of the bowl is engraved with the holiday greeting “Hanukkah Sameach” in Hebrew, and the handle is decorated with a Magen David.”

If you’ve read any of my other holiday printing posts, you might remember that I always enjoy decorations which could be considered a little odd, and I think this Star Wars print, by Cults 3D user Vividmotion, is definitely on the stranger side. The full title is “Star Wars Advent Calendar 2022 Day #17 Part II, Vintage Luke Hanukkah Menorah Figure 3.75″, 1/18 Kenner, Hasbro,” and it even includes tiny candles to go in the tiny menorah that Luke Skywalker is holding high over his head. You can also buy the completed print via this Etsy shop.

“I enjoy making custom figures and have a special interest in the vintage Kenner style action figures with 5 point articulation. My goal is to make custom unproduced figures that capture the same style of those vintage figures and feature the same articulation. I would like to build a collection of figures that enthusiasts the world over can enjoy and print from home.”

Pinshape user toybuilder was working on a few test prints and realized that their white and blue filament would work well for a seasonal offering. This “Happy Hanukkah” message is intended for dual-extrusion printing, but is still considered a work in progress.

Finally, this Tippi Dreidel, remixed from Tippi Tree Ornament Tool (Tippi Tipmas Tree Contest) by MyMiniFactory user KodyTimm, prints without supports. It comes in two versions, a 30 x 30 mm model and a 40 x 40 mm, which is pictured above.

The first of our Christmas prints, by Thingiverse user chrismoylan, will make you the toast of any white elephant gift exchange. This adorable ornament has a place at the bottom to hold a little money, and the open space below its eyes magically turns this print into Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer when a round chocolate is inserted.

Who says you can’t 3D print a house in less than a day? I love this 3D, snap-apart holiday card kit in the shape of an adorable and tasty gingerbread house, which was designed in Fusion360 by Pinshape user Desktop Makes. The 5″ x 7″ card kit is small enough to print on a Prusa Mini, and to fit in an envelope to send to your friends and family so they can build it themselves! Check out his video below to see just how to put the gingerbread house together.

These little reindeer are a community print, made in this instance by MyMinifactory user HerkuBert on two Anycubic printers out of PLA and hand-painted later. They would be great as a holiday toy or a decoration for around the house.

“Printed on both printers at the same time, Anycubic i3 Mega S with Geeetech PLA (0,1mm) and Anycubic Photon Mono 4k with Anycubic Water Washable+ Resin (0,02mm), both painted by brush with Acrylics from Army Painter.”

Sure to make any Christmas more merry and bright, this festive, French 3D printed ornament by Cults3D user Bricoloup3d is a Christmas tree itself and wishes you a Joyeux Noël! You’ll need to plan for a filament change during the print in order to change the color for the text.

Created in 1966 by American activist Maulana Karenga during the aftermath of the Watts riots in the Los Angeles area, Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African American culture that begins on December 26th and ends on January 1st. It’s a non-political, secular holiday, and even though it’s celebrated by millions in the United States, as well as by many Black people in Canada and the Caribbean, I couldn’t find many Kwanzaa-related 3D prints. But Thingiverse user confusedaccent did post this simple ornament, which was created for a Tinkering, Hacking, Making class and printed on a Dremel Digilab 3D40 with no rafts or supports.

3DPrint.com wishes you happy holidays, and as always, happy 3D printing!

