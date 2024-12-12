Chromatic Validates Chemical Safety of its 3D Printing Facility

Isocyanates are highly reactive volatile organic compounds (VOCs) often released during the manufacturing and processing of materials such as mattresses, polyurethane products, car seats, adhesives, and paints. These compounds pose significant health risks, as exposure can lead to respiratory issues such as asthma, inflammation, and other chronic conditions. Luckily for elastomer 3D printing firm Chromatic 3D Materials, tests conducted by standards authority BG ETEM have confirmed that no detectable volatile isocyanates were present at ’ Chromatic’s production facility in Selfkant.

Historically, the dangers of isocyanates have been underscored by incidents like the Bhopal chemical disaster, where a massive release of methyl isocyanate caused widespread fatalities and long-term health impacts. Occupational exposure to these chemicals has led some companies to provide lifelong health monitoring, such as regular chest X-rays, for workers previously exposed.

The European Union has recognized isocyanates as a major health concern and has implemented stringent regulations to mitigate risks. Companies handling these materials must acknowledge their hazardous nature and prioritize the safety of workers and surrounding communities.

Selfkant, a small German community known for being the country’s westernmost point near the Dutch border, is now positioned as a leader in safe additive manufacturing (AM). Thanks to BG ETEM, an organization that combines roles as an insurer, standards authority, and professional association representing 200,000 German firms, Chromatic’s printers can now be used there without additional personal protective equipment requirements, provided they are enclosed.

“What’s great about 3D printing is that production technology has become more accessible to all the innovators in our world. However, this accessibility of material processing can also pose hazards. At Chromatic, we are committed to building safe chemistry and systems. These recent results confirm that our users can be confident that, while our system is built around active chemistry during the print process, risky exposure is minimized,” said Chromatic CEO Cora Leibig.

This safety-first approach is commendable and aligns with the evolving priorities of the AM industry. The company’s focus on eliminating plasticizers and ensuring REACH compliance through comprehensive material handling training during printer installation demonstrates a commitment to responsible innovation.

The transition away from the “cowboy” mentality of early AM, where safety was often an afterthought, marks a critical evolution for the industry. Designing safer systems by default not only protects workers and users but also positions 3D printing as a viable, scalable solution for safety-conscious sectors. European industrial firms and other highly regulated industries will naturally gravitate towards solutions that prioritize safety, reinforcing the importance of these practices.

If the industry aims to scale and integrate 3D printers into diverse environments like offices or safety-conscious firms, safety must remain at the forefront. Beyond compliance, adopting a proactive stance on health impacts reflects ethical responsibility. Ultimately, no one in the additive manufacturing sector wants to associate their work with long-term harm, such as carcinogenic exposure, overshadowing the transformative potential of the technology.

The German firm’s development of elastomeric parts using its Reactive Extrusion Additive Manufacturing (RX-AM) process is a noteworthy innovation in 3D printing. This approach allows for direct 3D printing onto substrates such as wood, fabric, glass, and more, with significantly improved in-layer adhesion compared to traditional methods. Such capabilities enable the creation of tough, durable parts that are suitable for demanding applications.

The company’s structured client onboarding process—evaluating requirements, producing test parts, and determining the need for a service or machine—demonstrates a clear and effective strategy for integrating their technology into various industries. This customer-focused approach not only ensures suitability but also builds confidence in the technology’s capabilities.

RX-AM’s cost efficiency is particularly appealing. By leveraging material extrusion systems or affordable motion stages paired with industry-standard mixing nozzles, the technology offers a cost advantage over systems reliant on more expensive components such as DLP units or lasers. While RX-AM may not achieve the fine detail or intricate labeling possible with other methods, it excels in producing functional parts like bellows, grommets, billets, seals, and other bladder-like components where detail is less critical.

The process’s potential for isotropic properties, along with watertight and potentially airtight seals, opens doors for diverse applications. For instance, Chromatic’s process could be advantageous in manufacturing conformal seals for electronics like iPhones or producing components such as MacBook feet. Its scalability and cost-effectiveness position RX-AM as a strong competitor for elastomeric part production in industries requiring robust and economical solutions.

I really admire this approach by Chromatic and think that this is the kind of leadership that we need from our industry. Use safety and environmental leadership to win. Safety shouldn’t be a cost center or some trivial matter but front and center in your communication. I wish more companies were as safety forward as Chromatic.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.