AMS 2025: Registration Rates Increase on December 6

It’s not quite Christmas, but February will be here before you know it, and with it comes the annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS), our 3D printing business and networking summit. This industry touchstone conference, co-produced by 3DPrint.com and Additive Manufacturing Research, returns once again to New York City from February 4-6, 2025. We’ve come a long way since the first AMS in Washington, D.C. all the way back in 2018, and then on to Boston. Like many other events all around the world in 2021, AMS was offered as a virtual event that year, and then arrived in NYC the following year in a hybrid format. AMS 2025 is a 100% in-person event, and we hope you’ll join us for some really exciting presentations and discussions!

Finance & Investment

A big draw for AMS is the amount of content focused on industry finance and investment. On the first day of the event, Arno Held, Managing Partner, AM Ventures, will present the keynote for an afternoon session about Venture Capital. This will be followed by two panels, one about “The ABCs of Raising a Round,” moderated by startup advisor Tali Rosman, and the second, moderated by Tyler Benster, General Partner, Asimov Ventures, welcomes representatives from two VC firms to discuss why they do, and don’t, invest in AM.

That’s just day one! On the second day, ARIS Technology CEO Mingu Kang will moderate a discussion on “The Private Equity Perspective.” Then, Printing Money podcast founder Alex Kingsbury, Market Development Manager, Additive Manufacturing, nLIGHT, will moderate a panel focused on “M&A and Capital Markets.” Finally, day three kicks off with a discussion about “The Power of Investment: Accelerating AM with Private Equity.”

The ending of AMS 2025 is just as important as the beginning, because we’ll once again close out the summit with our CEO Roundtable. This is a chance to hear the CEOs of some of the leading AM companies have an open and honest discussion about the state of the industry. You’ll also be able to ask them your burning questions at the end!

Participants this year are:

Speaker 1: Yoav Zeif – CEO, Stratasys

Speaker 2: Brigitte de Vet-Veithen – CEO, Materialise

Speaker 3: Jeff Graves – President & CEO, 3D Systems

Speaker 4: Yoav Stern – CEO and Member of the Board, Nano Dimension

Return of Healthcare

While AMS started out as an event with a singular focus on AM in the medical and dental sectors, it’s migrated away from that focus in past years. But I’m excited that on the second day of AMS 2025, there will be a full session all about Healthcare. After the session keynote, Naomi Nathan, Head of Medical for MGA, will moderate a panel on “Enablers to Scale AM in Healthcare,” followed by a presentation on “3D Printing at Point of Care: How AM is Being Applied in Hospitals,” given by Nicole Beitenman – Director, Supervisory Biomedical Engineer, 3D Innovation Center, Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center. The session will end with a panel about “Policy for AM Healthcare,” moderated by Mark Burnham, Director of Policy, Additive Manufacturing Coalition.

Materials, Commercialization, Services, & More

In addition to finance and healthcare, a number of other exciting topics are on the AMS 2025 schedule. There will be a panel about “The Polymer Toolbelt,” moderated by Kartik Rao, Strategic Marketing Director, Additive Industries, and also a panel about “The Metal Toolbelt,” moderated by Additive Advocates Founder Ben Arnold. During the AM Commercialization session, Matthias Schmidt-Lehr, Executive Partner, AMPOWER, will moderate a session about “Sustainability: Powering the Bottom Line.” The popular Transportation session is back on the second day, and on day three, our own Editor-in-Chief Michael Molitch-Hou and Macro Analyst Matt Kremenetsky will each moderate a panel during the Services session. These are just a smattering of the exciting and important offerings that AMS 2025 will offer.

Networking Events

There are several fun networking events you can attend during AMS week! Like it has the last few years, AM Ventures will once again sponsor the popular Bavarian Beer and Pretzels networking reception at the end of the first day. This on-site party transforms the AMS space into a Bavarian wonderland, with traditional music, themed decorations, giant pretzels and other German delicacies, and of course, plenty of beer.

The New York chapter of Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) hosts an evening mixer after the second day of AMS, and it’s always at a cool, nearby venue. This is my favorite of the networking activities! Lunches during the event are extra long, so attendees can maximize their time eating and reconnecting with each other. The Metropolitan Pavilion has plenty of small rooms onsite for more private meetings, or you can spend the time visiting the curated selection of company booths. If you didn’t get around to all of these during lunch, there are networking breaks each afternoon as well. Finally, there’s an offsite farewell happy hour at the end of the final day, so you can finish your conversations and say goodbye until next time.

Registration Rates Increasing

If you haven’t registered for AMS 2025 yet, you should do so now, because the standard registration rate goes up at 11:59 pm EST today! This includes all food functions, the Bavarian Beer and Pretzels networking reception, and entrance to all sessions. You can register here.

As always, thank you to all of our sponsors, we couldn’t do it without you. See you in New York City for AMS 2025!

