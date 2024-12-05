Igniting Safety: HP’s Flame Retardant Material Innovation in 3D Printing

Industrial 3D printing has revolutionized manufacturing by enabling on-demand production, mass customization, and complex geometries that traditional methods struggle to achieve. From prototyping new designs to producing high-quality end-use parts, HP’s industrial Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology offers the versatility and performance essential for reshaping manufacturing.

When it comes to industrial applications, HP MJF makes an impact across various fields. Robotics and automation benefit from rapid prototyping and accelerated iterations, while machinery and equipment manufacturers share common needs such as complex designs, parts consolidation, lightweighting and cost reduction.

3D printing is also making strides in more specialized, yet widespread fields, such as electrical components. In this sector, additive manufacturing enables engineers to design customized enclosures, housings, connectors that are light, easy to assemble and personalized with unique textures, engravings, logos.

A critical factor in manufacturing electrical components, however, is the need to ensure flammability performance safety, as they often face conditions where overheating is possible.

In line with the core principles of innovation, safety, and sustainability, HP is introducing a new material: HP 3D HR PA12 FR, enabled by Evonik. This halogen-free, flame retardant material offers 50% reusability, disruptive cost per part, and a smooth surface finish that meets high standards in both flammability performance safety and environmental responsibility.

Flame Retardant: This flame retardant is non-halogenated according to IEC 61249-2-21, and targets UL94 V0 flame retardancy rating.

50% reusability: Maximized powder efficiency with a 50% reusability ratio.

Quality parts with premium surface aesthetics.

With HP 3D HR PA12 FR, manufacturers can transform the production of electrical components, including battery holders, cable tools, plug covers, lighting housings, slip ring covers, and hydraulic or pneumatic connectors. These critical parts must not only meet stringent safety requirements but also satisfy aesthetic expectations of end users. HP’s solution provides both: high level of precision and safety, along with premium surface smoothness in the final product.

A good example comes from the 25-years old expertise in plastics manufacturing of Bronymec, coupled with Luma Service’s engineering services.

This final part is an insulating barrier between high-voltage electrical components and surrounding elements, placed outside of a train.

Previously machined, its manufacturing cost was reduced by 50% after switching to HP MJF, thanks to material waste reduction and the elimination of expensive tooling. Delivery time also went down by 93%.

Furthermore, this component requires to comply with R26 regulation set under EN45545-2 railway regulations. With HP 3D HR PA12 FR, the design was optimized to reduce its weight and environmental impact, without compromising strength or regulations compliance.

Another good example, still coming from Bronymec, are relay blades: PA12 FR material was selected for this application to reduce fire risk for the electrical system this component is installed on. MJF also benefitted this application by simplifying the assembly process, going from 9 metal components to 2 components with PA12 FR material, leading to reduction in the installation time due to the new and simplified design with parts consolidation.

HP 3D HR PA12 FR also aligns with HP’s commitment to sustainability. Many halogen-free flame retardant materials available with 3D printing today are not recyclable or require extra material for support structures to ensure printability. HP’s flame retardant material is 50% reusable, manufactured using renewable energy sources and HP MJF technology does not require any support structures. This results in a lower environmental impact and reduced carbon footprint, benefits in line with the growing industry emphasis on eco-friendly practices and reduced waste.

HP’s 3D printing technology and the HP 3D HR PA12 FR material are reshaping the manufacturing landscape, setting new standards for efficiency, customization, and safety in fields ranging from robotics, machinery, electrical components. With an eye on innovation and sustainability, HP continues to drive forward-thinking solutions that meet the demands of today’s industrial applications while contributing to a safer, more sustainable future.

To explore how HP’s 3D printing technology and the HP 3D HR PA12 FR material can transform your manufacturing processes, you can already turn your designs into reality with this high-performance material through Accel Digital Solutions based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, by reaching out to info@acceldigitalsolutions.com to discover how this technology can redefine your manufacturing capabilities. If you have questions or need further information, feel free to reach out to HP directly.

