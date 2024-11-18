Optomec’s New Metal 3D Printer Equipped with Siemens SINUMERIK ONE

Optomec has long been engaged in large-scale repair and manufacturing with its version of directed energy deposition (DED), LENS, as well as its AerosolJet process. The company’s capabilities include machines and cell-based solutions, featuring post-processing and robotic integration, for applications like antenna production and turbine blisk repair. Announced at Formnext 2024,, Optomec has now updated its Optomec CS 558 system by incorporating Siemens SINUMERIK ONE controls. This laser cladding system operates in a controlled atmosphere and features a 3-axis motion system, with an optional rotary table for enhanced versatility.

The unit allows for adjustable focus spot sizes and includes water cooling. Unlike systems without a controlled environment, which can compromise repeatability and pose risks with materials like titanium, the CS 558 ensures stability and safety. It is equipped with thermal imaging, closed-loop controls, and proprietary Autoclad software for tool pathing.

With a strong track record, the system is widely used for repairing worn blisks, blades, molds, and other components. It can also apply hard coatings to extend the lifespan of mining tools or other wear-prone parts. Frequently employed in MRO applications, the printer helps extend the operational life of turbines, tank engine components, and expensive industrial machinery.

DED processes have been reliable additive manufacturing workhorses for decades, though they have often received less attention than other technologies. This is partly because DED processes and the resulting parts can appear somewhat crude. However, when combined with milling, CNC, or similar techniques, DED and cladding can deliver significant value by producing smooth, end-use components.

Optomec is now integrating Siemens SINUMERIK ONE into its systems. SINUMERIK ONE is Siemens’ digital CNC solution, blending traditional CNC functionality with the Digital Twin, which enhances extensibility and facilitates software integration. In addition to being a high-speed CNC solution, SINUMERIK ONE is designed for seamless incorporation into digital manufacturing lines. It also enables easier addition of functionality, software, tools, and analysis compared to more traditional setups.

“Optomec and Siemens are introducing a transformative solution for the MRO of high value metals in production environments that is a paradigm shift for the industry. This is a next generation solution that maximizes efficiency, minimizes operational complexity and greatly reduces time to ROI for customers,” said Optomec CEO Robert Yusin.

“Our collaboration with Optomec represents a significant leap forward in industrial automation and additive manufacturing. By integrating SINUMERIK ONE with Optomec’s advanced CS 558 platform, we are delivering a solution that simplifies complex repair processes with unprecedented precision and efficiency. This not only addresses current industry demands but also sets a new benchmark for the future of high-value metal repair in sectors like aerospace and energy,” said Steve Vosmik, Head of Additive Manufacturing, US at Siemens.

Manufacturing is increasingly becoming code, with software making a larger impact on machine tools that have traditionally been very standalone indeed. Sensors, IoT, connecting manufacturing assets, digital inventories and using software for optimization will have more of an impact going forward. Especially with QA and using 3D scanning to measure parts or using scanning to drive toolpgaths this development will be felt. In a lot of DED repair cases parts are scanned, toolpgaths are generated and these tool paths often include extra material which has been calculated specifically to be cut away after the fact. Getting this additional material right and putting on enough of it to allow for proper machining, nice sufaces and not too much additional time is tricky. What’s more, were taking about processes making tens of thousands of high value parts per years. Here slight optimizations really turn into profit quite quickly. This is another solid step forward in higher digitization of machine tools. True digital manufacturing is about more than having a CAD file made or a printer printing. It’s about QA across a process and integrate digital safeguards, checks and optimization. There are billions invested in machine tools worldwide, a lot of these tools are well made and will last for decades. This installed base is a very tempting target for further automation, software tools and digitization. Additional spending on the installed base of machine tools could be a very lucrative market indeed and this integration points to many more similar opportunities in the 3D printing supply chain and beyond.

