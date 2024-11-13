Tomorrow: AM Investment Strategies Returns with Free Online Executive Roundtable

With a new Trump Administration and uncertain economic markets, the 3D printing industry is at a pivotal point in its growth. There’s no one who knows this better than the executive leadership of some of the most important additive manufacturing (AM) companies. For that reason, this year’s AM Investment Strategies, hosted by AM Research (AMR), in collaboration with Cantor Fitzgerald, is a must-attend event.

Taking place tomorrow, November 14, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM EST, the free online roundtable will feature some of the most prominent members of the 3D printing community as they discuss the latest trends and developments in the sector. Moderator Troy Jensen, Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald, will guide a conversation with the following panelists:

Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, CEO of Materialise

Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Officer of Stratasys

Jeff Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems

Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions AG

Arno Held, Managing Partner at AM Ventures

Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of Research at AMR

The event will provide crucial insights that will prepare attendees of Formnext 2024 the following week. Come the largest AM trade show armed with the latest AM knowledge and register for the free AM Investment Strategies event here.

