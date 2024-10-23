Solukon’s New Massive System Depowders Two Tonne 3D Printed Parts

Solukon is releasing a large depowdering system, the SFM-AT1500-S, of which it has already sold two units. This machine can handle parts measuring up to 600 x 600 x 1,500 mm or 820 x 820 x 1,300 mm, with a weight capacity of up to 2,100 kg. Despite its size, the system is designed to be narrow and features easy crane access. The machine opens close to the floor, enabling efficient loading and unloading from below. Powder is collected by a sealed, dedicated unit, and the system can be integrated with other powder handling setups.

The SFM-AT1500-S is engineered to optimize part vibration while insulating the chamber from those vibrations. It includes four compressed air intakes, which can be used with blowers or other attachments to remove loose powder. These intakes can also accommodate inert gases, making the system compatible with reactive materials. The machine is ATEX-certified and operates with Solukon’s SPR-Pathfinder software. This software, developed since 2018, analyzes part geometry to determine the most effective shake and rotate sequences for removing powder. This is particularly beneficial for complex parts like heat exchangers and engines, which often contain numerous holes and channels. The software doesn’t just focus on individual parts; it also optimizes the depowdering process for entire build volumes, considering material flow and the overall structure to achieve efficient powder removal.

¨The combination of compactness and maximum functionality is an absolutely unique feature of our new SFM-AT1500-S. Digital features are also essential in the large-scale part segment. Smart software is the only way to depowder complex structures without human programming effort. Plus, continuous tracking is the only way to achieve real transparency,” said Solukon CEO Andreas Hartmann.

I really appreciate Solukon’s approach. Their systems are built robustly enough to be airdropped by parachute and survive the tumble into factories. At 3,200 kilos, they might make a big hole on landing, but the equipment will hold up just fine. It’s a comforting piece of machinery that reliably delivers on its promises. Solukon got an early start in designing systems for depowdering massive metal parts, recognizing an untapped market. At the time, most production focused on smaller components like acetabular cups. However, Solukon identified a growing need for handling larger parts, such as complete engines that some automotive companies were manufacturing. This segment lacked adequate solutions, and Solukon seized the opportunity, essentially dominating the niche ever since. When new space companies began producing large copper propulsion components, Solukon was ready to meet their needs. As soon as companies like AMCM and SLM started producing huge machines, Solukon was there to handle the output. This healthy niche has allowed the firm to help its clients save significant time on depowdering, establishing Solukon as a reliable partner in large-scale metal additive manufacturing.

Solukon has thrived because the stringent ATEX and other safety requirements demanded by rocket firms make low-cost competitors unlikely to succeed. When millions of dollars in nearby 3D printers or a critical launch schedule are at stake, saving $30,000 on a machine isn’t worth the risk. As a result, companies are willing to invest in a quality, premium offering like Solukon’s. This new unit appears ideally designed to handle the largest parts produced by machines from Nikon SLM Solutions, Velo3D, Additive Industries, and others. With its ability to accommodate parts in line with the tallest 1.5-meter 3D printers, it is poised to attract customers in Long Beach and beyond, where large-format production is essential.