Solukon’s New Massive System Depowders Two Tonne 3D Printed Parts

09:30 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingEuropeMetal 3D PrintingPost-processingSpace 3D Printing

Solukon is releasing a large depowdering system, the SFM-AT1500-S, of which it has already sold two units. This machine can handle parts measuring up to 600 x 600 x 1,500 mm or 820 x 820 x 1,300 mm, with a weight capacity of up to 2,100 kg. Despite its size, the system is designed to be narrow and features easy crane access. The machine opens close to the floor, enabling efficient loading and unloading from below. Powder is collected by a sealed, dedicated unit, and the system can be integrated with other powder handling setups.

The SFM-AT1500-S is engineered to optimize part vibration while insulating the chamber from those vibrations. It includes four compressed air intakes, which can be used with blowers or other attachments to remove loose powder. These intakes can also accommodate inert gases, making the system compatible with reactive materials. The machine is ATEX-certified and operates with Solukon’s SPR-Pathfinder software. This software, developed since 2018, analyzes part geometry to determine the most effective shake and rotate sequences for removing powder. This is particularly beneficial for complex parts like heat exchangers and engines, which often contain numerous holes and channels. The software doesn’t just focus on individual parts; it also optimizes the depowdering process for entire build volumes, considering material flow and the overall structure to achieve efficient powder removal.

¨The combination of compactness and maximum functionality is an absolutely unique feature of our new SFM-AT1500-S. Digital features are also essential in the large-scale part segment. Smart software is the only way to depowder complex structures without human programming effort. Plus, continuous tracking is the only way to achieve real transparency,” said Solukon CEO Andreas Hartmann.

