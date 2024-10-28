Bending the Rules: Puerto Rico Researchers Craft 3D Printable Materials for Space with NASA

In the race to make deep space missions self-sustaining, it’s not enough to 3D print tools in orbit. Chemical engineer and researcher Ubaldo Cordova’s vision is bolder: creating materials that adapt to radiation, extreme temperatures, and the unforgiving vacuum of space. At the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez, Cordova’s team, backed by NASA, is preparing polymers that could alter how astronauts build and repair everything from spacecraft parts to habitats, directly in space.

Led by Cordova, the project is exploring soft, flexible, reconfigurable materials that astronauts can use to print essential tools and components on the Moon, Mars, or even the International Space Station (ISS). With $300,000 in NASA funding through the Bridge Program Seed Funding initiative—designed to support under-resourced institutions by fostering partnerships with NASA centers—Cordova’s research aims to tackle one of the major challenges of space exploration: the need for constant resupply missions from Earth.

The concept of 3D printing in space is not entirely new, but Cordova and his team are taking it a step further by developing materials that can adapt to harsh space conditions and mechanical stresses.

In an interview with 3DPrint.com, Cordova explained that “these materials are designed to be flexible and versatile, giving astronauts the ability to print objects that meet the specific demands of their environment. The idea is to create a material that can change its properties in space. It’s not just about printing the object, but also being able to modify its characteristics based on what’s needed.”

One of the key features of these materials is their ability to maintain stability in microgravity. The expert explains that on Earth, particles in a liquid tend to settle due to gravity. Still, in space, where gravity is minimal, the particles remain suspended, allowing for more stable and durable 3D printed objects. This is crucial for long-term missions, such as those planned for the Moon or Mars, where astronauts will need to rely on locally sourced materials and 3D printing to create tools, repair equipment, and even build structures.

The materials Cordova’s team is developing are primarily polymers—versatile materials that include flexible plastics, which can be manipulated into different forms. However, the novelty lies in embedding these polymers with nanoparticles that possess hydrophilic (water-attracting) and hydrophobic (water-repelling) surfaces. This unique combination allows the materials to behave in ways standard polymers cannot, creating tools with new properties.

What’s more, these nanoparticles can be further manipulated by applying external forces such as magnetic fields, allowing the particles to organize into chains or clusters. This means the materials can have properties like electrical conductivity or magnetic responsiveness, which can be adjusted based on the task.

“By embedding these colloidal particles into the polymer matrix, we can create tools with enhanced features, like increased strength or even electrical conductivity,” Cordova explains. “These enhanced materials could be used to print anything from electrical cables to complex mechanical parts that can withstand the extreme conditions of space.”

Additionally, these materials could address recurring issues astronauts face when tools and equipment need frequent replacements due to exposure to space conditions like gamma rays or dirt. For example, NASA often requires specific parts, such as control panel segments, to be replaced. Using Cordova’s adaptable materials, astronauts could print such components on-demand, reducing the need for Earth-based supplies. This could be particularly important in emergencies, where immediate repairs are needed to ensure the crew’s safety.

In the long term, the ability to print parts and even entire structures on other planets could be a game-changer for space exploration, reducing the cost and complexity of sending large amounts of equipment from Earth.

Cordova is particularly enthusiastic about the potential for using local resources on the Moon or Mars for 3D printing: “There’s a lot of research being done on using the soil from the Moon or Mars as material for 3D printing. Our idea is to mix the soil or regolith available on-site with our polymer matrix, creating a material that can be used to build structures or tools on the spot. This approach could make space missions much more sustainable, as astronauts could manufacture what they need using the resources available on the planet they’re exploring.”

While the project is still in its early stages, with much of the work being done on Earth, the team hopes to eventually test their materials in space. Cordova says the goal is to send these materials to the ISS for testing. His team is already working closely with NASA to make that happen. However, there are still several steps that he needs to complete first, including extensive testing in NASA’s labs at the Glenn Research Center in Ohio. The team is also considering testing the materials in parabolic flights, which simulate the microgravity environment of space.

In addition to the research at the University of Puerto Rico, Cordova is collaborating with Purdue University to develop and test the materials further.

“I’m a theorist, so my role is to guide the experimental work. But we have a great team at Purdue who are working on synthesizing and testing the materials,” noted the expert.

NASA’s funding has been instrumental in moving the project forward, covering the costs of prototyping and testing the materials. In fact, the $300,000 grant Cordova received from NASA will support his work for the next two years, allowing him to purchase materials and recruit three graduate students and one undergraduate student. One of the graduate students will work at Purdue University, while the others will be based in Puerto Rico, with some traveling to Purdue and Glenn Research for testing and collaboration.

This project is part of a larger effort by NASA to develop the technologies needed for long-term space exploration. As missions to the Moon in the late 2020s and Mars in the 2030s become more of a reality, the ability to manufacture tools, equipment, and even food in space will be vital: “The future of space manufacturing is inspiring. We’re not just talking about printing tools—we’re looking at the possibility of printing food, clothes, and other essentials that astronauts will need for long-duration missions,” says Cordova.

As for the future, Cordova sees many challenges ahead, but he’s optimistic. “We still have much to learn about how materials behave in space. But with the advances in artificial intelligence and decades of research in material science, I think we’re on the right track. The future of space manufacturing is bright, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

In looking ahead, Cordova also points to the need for new 3D printing technologies to meet the unique demands of space. While current 3D printers are effective, he says the future will require printers capable of working with the adaptable materials his team is developing. This evolution in space manufacturing technology will be key in making future missions more self-sufficient and sustainable.

Cordova is also passionate about the impact this project could have on the local community in Puerto Rico, where the space economy is beginning to grow. He said there’s increasing interest in the space industry on the island, with more companies investing in the space sector than ever before. By involving graduate students in this project, Cordova sees an opportunity to contribute to space exploration and Puerto Rico’s scientific and economic development. For him, it’s about giving back to the island and helping position Puerto Rico as an up-and-coming player in the global space economy.

