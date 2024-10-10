Serving Creators, MyMiniFactory Pursues Harmonious IP Strategy with DC Universe 3D-Printables

With the emergence of fast, low-cost, and highly capable desktop 3D printers, the era of consumer 3D printing may finally be upon us. With it comes a whole host of concerns from user safety and 3D printed firearms to what to do with intellectual property (IP). Among those who have been confronting this last issue head on for over a decade is the popular 3D printables community MyMiniFactory.

Taking its strategy to the next level, MyMiniFactory has hired SEGA and Sony veteran Mark Horneff as Head of IP. For its first step with Horneff, the company partnered with Knight Models to release officially licensed 3D-printable models from the DC Universe. This marks a significant milestone, not only for the 3D printing industry but also for fans of iconic superheroes like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the Joker. The collaboration is emblematic of a broader shift in how digital content, particularly 3D printed goods, can integrate with licensed merchandise distribution.

A Paradigm Shift for IP Licensing in 3D Printing

MyMiniFactory has long championed the creators of the 3D printing world, prioritizing fair compensation and community engagement over purely commercial motivations. In an exclusive interview, Horneff shared his thoughts on this seismic moment for the company and the 3D printing ecosystem. With over 34 years of experience in the gaming industry and having worked with renowned IPs like Marvel and Disney, Horneff brings a fresh perspective to MyMiniFactory’s vision.

“3D printing will add value to how toys and other merchandise are distributed in the future. This could create interesting challenges for major IP holders, but also vast opportunities,” Horneff said, highlighting how the ability to bypass traditional supply chains will redefine the way licensed content is sold and consumed. The release of DC Universe 3D-printable files is just the beginning of this journey.

Balancing Big IPs with Creator-First Values

MyMiniFactory’s DC news highlights the key values the 3D printing community holds dear: a sustainable marketplace where creators receive 90% of the revenue, a stark contrast to many other digital platforms.

“We’re not trying to push small creators aside for the sake of big brands,” says Horneff. Instead, MyMiniFactory is focused on creating a collaborative space where both independent artists and major IP holders can thrive. “Alex Ziff [MyMiniFactory’s CEO] often speaks about the ‘fly and the elephant’—can these two entities peacefully coexist? I believe they can.”

Horneff and the team at MyMiniFactory aim to ensure that the core creators who have built their platform remain at the heart of the business model, even as they onboard larger IPs. From Horneff’s experience in the gaming and kids’ entertainment industries, he understands how independent creators can carve out space in the shadow of giants like Marvel or Disney. MFF’s goal is to create a marketplace where independent creators can shine alongside major brands, while IP holders see the potential of working directly with these talents.

The Future of 3D Printed Merchandising

One of the most exciting aspects of the Knight Models partnership is how 3D printing could alter the business model for licensed merchandise. In contrast to traditional manufacturing, which involves large production runs and costly molds, 3D printing allows for on-demand production with zero waste.

“Instead of creating thousands of figures and risking excess inventory or changes in the market, IP holders can design a figure on Monday and have it in the consumer’s hands by Friday,” explains Horneff. This rapid, on-demand production model not only saves on manufacturing costs but also eliminates issues like unsold stock due to changing consumer preferences.

The MyMiniFactory and Knight Models collaboration will launch on the FronTiers platform in October 2024, featuring 125 highly detailed, downloadable STL files. This will allow fans and hobbyists to print their own DC heroes and villains at home, creating a more personalized, interactive experience with their favorite franchises.

A Broader Vision for 3D Printing

Beyond the DC Universe collaboration, MyMiniFactory is working on expanding its impact in the broader 3D-printing market. Horneff hints at exciting developments in the pipeline, including making the home manufacturing process more accessible and less intimidating for everyday consumers: “We’re aiming to lower the barrier to entry so that 3D printing can grow beyond the hobbyist community. This will open up more opportunities for bigger IPs to enter the space.”

In addition to fostering inclusivity and creative freedom, MyMiniFactory is exploring ways to make the 3D printing process easier for toy companies and IP holders. By offering a more agile, responsive production model, the company hopes to change how the toy industry thinks about manufacturing. Horneff also alludes to potential developments in the streaming and protection of digital assets, ensuring that licensed files can be securely delivered and used.

The Road Ahead

As the 3D printing market matures, MyMiniFactory is positioning itself as a key player in connecting IP holders with creators and consumers in innovative ways. The collaboration with Knight Models and Warner Bros. DC Studios is just the first step. More major IPs are expected to follow suit, recognizing the value that MyMiniFactory brings to the table with its creator-first philosophy and cutting-edge technology.

For now, fans of the DC Universe can look forward to printing their favorite characters at home, thanks to this groundbreaking partnership. With a focus on inclusivity, creator empowerment, and sustainability, MyMiniFactory is shaping the future of 3D printed content—and it’s only just getting started.

