3DPOD 226: Simulation and Optimization with Pan Michaleris, PanOptimization

Pan Michaleris has been working in finite element analysis (FEA) and related fields for decades. As a professor, he contributed significantly to the discipline and later developed CUBES, which was eventually acquired by Autodesk. The CUBES simulation tool is now a key component of Fusion. Since, Pan has established another company, Pan Optimization, whose primary product, PanX, is designed to transform how FEA is conducted. The tool is optimized to run on standard desktop machines, enabling users to perform many more FEA jobs on a wider range of parts. Pan also brings his own unique vision for running and building a business, which I think is a crucial aspect of this episode of the 3DPOD.
