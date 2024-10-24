Flashforge Guider 3 Ultra 3D Printer Review: The Redemption Arc?

Disclosure: The Guider 3 Ultra was provided to me by Flashforge free of charge for the purpose of this review. I have not received any other compensation. All opinions expressed are my own, and Flashforge has had no influence on the content of this video.

The Flashforge Guider 3 Ultra, a printer I previously evaluated earlier this year, has undergone some revisions to address problems that were brought up in the original review (found here). Flashforge has invited me to re-examine this massive machine to assess the improvements the company has implemented. Unlike my standard review format, this evaluation will involve more rigorous testing, pushing the Guider 3 Ultra to its limits to identify potential flaws and measure the effectiveness of the updates.

Unboxing

Packaging Quality

The Guider 3 Ultra is, to date, the most well packaged printer I have received. Weighing over 100 lbs, the printer arrived on a pallet and was well packaged in thick cardboard and foam. The foam surrounding the machine is two-inches thick and encompasses every piece of of the printer.

The build plate was lowered and compressed onto soft foam, keeping it very secure during shipping. The tool head was also attached to a steel bracket on the side of the motion system.

Assembly/Build Quality

The Guider 3 Ultra is a seriously robust 3D printer—one of the toughest I have ever had the pleasure of working with. The X-Y motion system is on all-linear rails, mounted to a 12mm aluminum plate that has been CNC milled. The Z axis runs on four 16mm linear rods with two 15mm ball screws. The build plate is a sturdy steel and aluminum extrusion mix that makes for one of the flattest and sturdiest platforms I have seen. Every structural element of this printer is CNC milled, or precision ground to high tolerances. Unlike most of the competition, the aesthetics and shrouding are laser cut and bent steel, further adding to the weight and rigidity of the Guider 3 Ultra.

First Print and Impressions

After my first print, I am once again very impressed. However, that was a single color, single material print. With the steel frame, milled top plate, and thick linear rails and linear rods, it was no surprise that this printer could make beautiful parts. But, this system has two nozzles and should be capable of dual-color or -material printing.

Hardware and Specs

The Flashforge Guider 3 Ultra boasts a substantial 330x330x600mm build volume when operating with a single nozzle, but this volume shrinks to 300x330x600mm when utilizing both nozzles due to the additional space required for the second extruder. Despite its size, the printer maintains a marketed maximum travel speed of 500mm/s at 20,000 mm/s^2 acceleration, slightly slower than some of Flashforge’s other models. In terms of print specifications, both hot ends can reach a maximum temperature of 350°C, while the build plate can heat up to 120°C. Unfortunately, even at its price point, the Guider 3 Ultra still lacks a chamber heater. Flashforge claims the printer can handle a wide range of materials, including common polymers like PLA, PETG, ABS/ASA, and TPU, as well as high-temperature, engineering-grade polymers such as PA, PAHT, and PC.

Software and UI

The Flashforge Guider 3 Ultra is now pre-configured in Orca slicer, a significant improvement from my previous experience. Last time, I struggled to create custom profiles for Orca or Simplify3D, and Flashforge support was less than helpful. However, I’ve discovered that the Guider 3 Ultra can accept Klipper-flavored G-code, which means compatibility with various slicers capable of generating this format. I’ve personally had excellent results using Orca slicer with custom profiles tailored to my printing preferences. While I appreciate the simplicity and ease of use of the Guider 3 Ultra’s user interface, I would prefer the more comprehensive Klipper/Klipper-screen interface. This would provide greater control on the machine and allow for web-based management tools like Mainsail or Fluidd. However, it’s important to note that the existing UI functions perfectly well and doesn’t lack any essential features.

Test Prints and Performance

Time-lapses and Camera

The time lapse quality remains poor. The camera is blown out and no matter how long the print is, the time lapse will be 10 seconds. Flashforge appears to take only a fixed number of images throughout the print and just changes the interval in which the images are taken to accommodate the varying print times. However, this printer is not really designed for customers who want time lapses for artistic purposes. As a service bureau/contract manufacturer and a content creator, I would really like to see more of a focus on camera quality and time lapse customization.

Print Examples

These are the results of my accuracy test printed in ASA.

X Measurement: 99.75 of 100mm Y Measurement: 99.75 of 100mm Z Measurement: 99.99 of 100mm XZ Measurement: 134.66 of 135mm YZ Measurement: 134.97 of 135mm XY – A Measurement: 149.62 of 150mm XY – B Measurement: 149.62 of 150mm

What we see here is a print that is slightly undersized (by a factor of 0.25%), but that can certainly be compensated for in the slicer. The printer is quite robust and has a lot of CNC machined parts. This greatly helps keep the prints square, consistent and straight throughout the whole build volume.

Actual Print Speed

Over the time I have had the Guider 3 Ultra, I have been able to achieve the quoted high-speed printing that Flashforge advertised. Of course, the print speed depends on materials. With ABS, I have been able to reach a max print speed of 350mm/s while maintaining decent layer adhesion and without visually affecting the printed parts.

Actual Material Capabilities

I have been able to print everything as advertised, and even materials that weren’t advertised. With relative ease, I have been able to fabricate with polycarbonate, and even PPA (a high temperature Nylon). I will note, without the heated chamber, I haven’t been able to print full-size parts that do not warp. However, a 250x250x250mm part printed in these higher temp materials works well. I would still prefer the Qidi Q1 Pro or the new Qidi Plus 4 (review coming soon) for large, full-size parts made from high-temp materials.

Noise Level

The Guider 3, with its large stature, comes also with a large sound profile. I recorded a maximum of 70 decibels when moving at 500mm/s during travel moves. The Guider 3 Ultra averages 60 decibels with a low of 52 decibels. Overall, this is a louder printer, completely overshadowing almost all my other FDM/FFF machines. It is just slightly quieter than the HeyGears Reflex RS with the Pulse Release Module I recently reviewed. However, it is still quieter than another FDM/FFF printer that I am reviewing currently.

Reliability and Maintenance

During my extended testing period, the Flashforge Guider 3 Ultra has consistently demonstrated exceptional reliability. Over the past month-and-a-half, I’ve accumulated more than 500 hours of print time without encountering any major issues. While I haven’t needed to replace any components, the printer’s design makes maintenance incredibly straightforward. The hot ends are easily swappable, allowing for quick resolution of most printing problems related to the nozzle. Additionally, the magnetic toolhead cover and simple toggle-release mechanism facilitate effortless access to the hot end assembly. Although the spare parts list is not readily available on the primary Flashforge website, it can be obtained through email contact with their support team. This approach, while not entirely ideal, allows for easy replacement of components such as hot ends, build plates, linear rails, optical sensors, and even the main PCB board. The availability of these spare parts at reasonable prices demonstrates Flashforge’s commitment to serviceability, a significant advantage over competitors who often require the replacement of entire assemblies to address minor component failures.

Cost and Value

The Guider 3 Ultra retails for $3,499 USD. Previously when I purchased this printer in January 2024, it retailed for $5,999 USD. At $6,000 USD, the Guider 3 Ultra was well within the same price range as its competitors the UltiMaker S5/7, Method X/XL and the Raise 3D Pro 3/3plus. These printers are all 2+ times more costly. As it currently stands, the Guider 3 Ultra has a larger build volume and faster advertised speeds compared to these competitors..

The closest competitor would be the Raise 3D Pro 3 Plus. I see no reason why you wouldn’t choose the Guider 3 Ultra over the Pro 3 Plus. The Guider 3 Ultra is extremely fast, robust, simple, has higher temp nozzles, and a slightly larger build volume. The Pro 3 Plus has a 255×300×605 mm or 46.2825 dm³ while the Guider 3 Ultra is 300×330×600 mm or 59.4 dm³ build volume. The Guider 3 Ultra has a 23.34% larger build volume. Not only is the Guider 3 Ultra priced competitively, it is priced in such a way that completely undercuts all the competition. I see no reason why anyone who needs a large dual nozzle printer should choose anything other than this one. None of the competitors offer anything comparable to the performance to price ratio of the Guider 3 Ultra

Pros

Fast print speed. Simple nozzle switching system (tested to 1 million nozzle switches). Robust build quality. Affordable price and parts. Wide range of material capabilities. Build Volume Dual nozzle system allowing for multi-material.

Cons

Lack of open klipper. The Guider 3 Ultra utilizes klipper, but is locked down. Reliance on a purge tower, instead of a purge bucket wastes a lot of material and is prone to oozing and stringing. Camera quality is low and over-exposed. Minorly, the Time-lapse quality isn’t good. Filament loading from the back makes moving the printer up against a wall and using it a hassle. Size, even with the speed of a modern printer, the large builds can still take hundreds of hours.

Summary

The Flashforge Guider 3 Ultra is a large-format 3D printer offering a build volume of 330x330x600mm (single nozzle) or 300x330x600mm (dual nozzles). It boasts a maximum travel speed of 500mm/s and can handle a wide range of materials, including engineering-grade polymers with glass and carbon fiber reinforcement. While it lacks a chamber heater, the Guider 3 Ultra compensates with its impressive reliability. In my experience, it has been the most dependable printer I’ve used, consistently producing high-quality prints without requiring constant supervision. Priced at $3,499, the Guider 3 Ultra is a solid investment for those seeking a reliable and versatile large-format 3D printer.

