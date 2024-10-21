3DPOD 223: High Volume Contract Manufacturing with Janet Dickinson, Endeavor 3D COO

Janet Dickinson entered 3D printing after a career spanning over 25 years in IT and Operations. She joined Endeavor 3D as its CRO and now serves as the COO of the additive manufacturing-focused contract manufacturer. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we talk to Janet about operations, efficiency, price calculations, and production optimization. Endeavor 3D has a significant number of Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) systems, so we also discuss MJF technology. Additionally, the company is an early adopter of HP’s MetalJet, giving us the opportunity to learn how that process is progressing and where they see opportunities in binder jetting and with the MetalJet system. Janet also shares her insights on the future of contract manufacturing and 3D printing in a candid and informative discussion for anyone involved in manufacturing with 3D printing.
