As for the future, Ulrich said, “We will be happy if we can meet the rising demand with a larger supply. Then prices will fall again, as the automation of printing processes, for example, will increase our efficiency.”

I love the Custom Lab Institute. I truly believe this is an incredibly efficient way to advance scientific research. Consumables, lab equipment, and tools are expensive—often needlessly so—and keep budgets constrained. Cheaper tools that work just as well would make a real difference if made available globally. Imagine the cost savings when hundreds of thousands of devices, currently overpriced by 300% to 1000%, become accessible. Societies could save millions if more lab equipment were 3D printed. What’s more, these savings would directly impact budgets earmarked for scientific research.

We’d be saving money at the very frontier between the unknown and the known—right where the sum total of what is presumed ends. 3D printing could be a real force multiplier for scientific research. At the same time, entirely new devices that save time and simplify work could be introduced. New workflows and novel applications could quickly have a 3D-printed solution available at low cost. I really admire what Ulrich is doing here and firmly believe that more companies should focus on helping advance science’s cutting edge.