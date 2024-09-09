Protolabs Buys DLP-SLA Combo 3D Printer from Axtra3D

Axtra3D has sold a Lumia X1 to Protolabs, to be installed at the manufacturing service provider’s Raleigh, North Carolina location. The Lumia X1 is a high-throughput vat polymerization system that uses both digital light processing (DLP) and stereolithography (SLA) technology, combining them to illuminate wide areas quickly while using the laser to draw detailed structures and external walls. This approach enables fast printing that is both accurate and detailed. I really like Axtra’s sharp edges and the precision of the parts the system produces. They seem ideal for molding and components that need to fit exactly. The surfaces are very smooth, and the details are highly precise. Axtra also offers a quick layer detachment solution and is generally ten times faster than other comparable systems. Additionally, Axtra printers are open, which reduces costs for Protolabs.

”We are constantly evaluating our service offering to ensure we are meeting the demands of our customers at all stages of the product development process. The addition of the Lumia X1 allows us to offer greater speed in SLA technology while providing access to more functional materials, in addition to the part quality our customers expect,” said Protolabs 3D Printing Director of Manufacturing Operations Kenny Capps.

Protolabs will use Forward AM Ultracur 3D RG 3280, which is interesting in itself. The ceramic-filled resin can reach 10 GPa in strength and has a heat deflection temperature exceeding 280°C. This durable material possesses excellent mechanical properties and is typically used for tool and die applications. The company also notes that “the Lumia X1 excels in producing electrical connectors with unparalleled part fidelity and accuracy.” This capability will significantly enhance Protolabs’ ability to quickly mass-produce connectors, meeting the growing demand for high-quality, reliable components across various industries, including for end-use parts.

I love everything about this. We used to think SLA was dead, and now we’re seeing so much innovation in vat polymerization—it’s truly a joy to witness. There’s a lot of commoditization on the low end, along with a search for new imaging technologies. We’re also seeing significant materials innovation, with people exploring novel chemistries far beyond methacrylates. With companies like Origin, RPS, and low-cost industrial players, the cost per part is decreasing, and we’re seeing more products being made than just hearing aids. At the same time, there are numerous end-to-end dental solutions emerging. Right now, I’m most excited about Azul 3D and Axtra3D. These technological variants have the potential to unlock entirely new applications and enable the production of tens of millions of parts that weren’t possible before. Paired with material innovations, these advancements could significantly reshape our market.

At the moment, I’m also super excited about connectors as an application. High-end, new, low-volume, and rapidly required connectors are really taking off right now. For a long time, the high-end connector industry—think military communications gear, MRI machines, and similar fields—has been flirting with 3D printing. About a decade ago, the first connectors started being printed in volume. Tens of thousands, even hundreds of thousands, of connectors were made without anyone talking about it. No one’s going to trust their 100,000-per-day croissant-making machine to a technology that their kid uses to print poorly made plastic toys. But, bit by bit, 3D-printed connectors grew in acceptance. Confidence increased, materials improved, certification was obtained, and the use of connectors expanded further. I love that Protolabs is now doubling down on this application, and I appreciate the application-focused approach to winning customers for services. By really diving into specific areas, better end-to-end solutions can be created, which will give people more confidence in our technology sooner. The Lumia’s sharp edges could give the printer a literal edge in this application as well. Let’s hope Protolabs does well with the new system and helps break open the connector market to an even greater degree for all of us.

