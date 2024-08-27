Oqton Wins over EOS with Quality Control Software Integration

When 3D Systems acquired Oqton, there were concerns about whether other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) would continue to trust and share information with Oqton. Oqton’s automation and process software can significantly simplify operators’ tasks, but it requires considerable access to machines and their software to do so. Oqton assured customers that it would insulate itself from these risks and work with them to address any concerns. It now appears they have won over EOS. The German powder bed fusion firm, not known for its affinity for 3D Systems, has integrated Oqton with its EOSCONNECT Core tool.

Oqton’s Build Quality Suite can now analyze image and sensor data from EOS machines. This tool aims to enhance print quality, perform quality assurance (QA), simulate part builds, and monitor machines. The collaboration between the two companies is expected to enable quicker part tuning and produce more in-spec manufactured parts. Desired benefits include improved traceability and error reduction, aligning with many firms’ active efforts to implement traceability initiatives for relevant medical or other standards while also reducing build errors. Overall, the tool has the potential to reduce failed builds, support usage, and build times, leading to quicker new part production. If implemented effectively, it could save significant time. This integration also brings the 3DXpert Build Simulation tool to EOS, along with the Build Inspection and Build Monitoring modules. The market is seeing many startups in this area, all competing to acquire data and customers to dominate the market.

“The new Oqton Build Quality suite has the potential to lead to a significant leap in terms of quality assessment of additively manufactured metal components,The ease of use and automatic reporting capabilities are a key step towards the end-to-end traceability and assessment of AM parts. EOS customers can now access AI capabilities within the Oqton Build Quality suite, thanks to seamless integration with EOS software and the close collaboration between Oqton as a partner of the EOS Developer Network,” said Rüdiger Herfrid, Product Manager of software at EOS.

“Metal 3D printing has unlocked reliable production of final parts, but ensuring consistent quality was a challenge. This stems from factors such as inconsistent processes, diverse equipment, and multiple software vendors. Oqton’s Build Quality cuts through this complexity, offering a unified, reliable solution. After proving the technology first with 3D Systems, it’s exciting to see adoption of Build Quality expanding, and our collaboration with EOS is a wonderful next step. I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact this game-changing solution can have in empowering EOS’s customers to achieve unmatched production efficiency,” said Oqton CTO Kirill Volchek.

If someone develops an excellent QA and monitoring package, it could become a highly valuable business in the long run. Once a tool is set up to monitor and evaluate every print, it becomes an integral part of the essential production processes. In such a scenario, the tool effectively becomes the platform on which all manufacturing data is logged. Being a critical component of a company’s traceability efforts makes it unlikely that they would want to change these procedures and tools anytime soon. Oqton’s tools would be deeply embedded within a company, making them very “sticky.” Currently, the number of sites that manufacture at scale with 3D printing is limited. As a result, Oqton represents a long-term investment for the patient. However, it remains unclear if 3D Systems is patient enough, as rumors continue to circulate that the company may be considering selling the firm.

In my view, selling Oqton would be a mistake. Monitoring, QA, MES, and traceability software serve as the connective tissue of 3D printing. As the industry transitions into manufacturing, we will increasingly rely on software to maintain consistency and quality. Software is poised to become even more crucial as some machines become commoditized. The right software package could play a dominant role in improving yields, profitability, and manufacturing intelligence. Companies like Materialise, Siemens, Autodesk, and various startups are already active in this segment, but 3D Systems has the potential to become a major player in 3D printing software. Alternatively, someone could acquire Oqton and instantly become a significant player in the 3D printing software market.

