Blueflite to Develop Hydrogen Storage for 3D Printed Drones

Blueflite, a startup focused on drone-based logistics, is in the process of developing hydrogen fuels storage for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) through a collaborative project in Australia’s Northern Territory (NT). Supported by the NT Government, this early-stage initiative aims to address the growing global demand for safe and reliable hydrogen storage solutions, particularly for long-range UAVs that are becoming vital across various sectors.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the U.S., Blueflite offers a unique drone-based logistics platform designed for faster, cost-effective deliveries. The firm’s all-electric drones, equipped with vertical take-off and landing capabilities, are meant to meet the rigorous demands of commercial operations.

The core of Blueflite’s Australian project is the development of a lightweight, high-pressure hydrogen vessel using advanced fiber placement (AFP) technology, used for creating composite materials that offer superior strength-to-weight ratios. In this case, the project will combine 3D printing with an industrial robotic arm outfitted with AFP for carbon fiber placement, developed by Charles Darwin University’s (CDU’s) North Australia Centre for Autonomous Systems. According to the partners, this is the only AFP robot of its kind in Australia.

The Potential for Long-range Drones in Australia

Long-range UAVs are becoming increasingly utilized in sectors such as medical services, agriculture, and mining, particularly in geographically isolated regions like the Northern Territory. A vast and sparsely populated region in central and northern Australia, known for its rugged landscapes and iconic sites like Uluru and Kakadu National Park, NT is similar to Alaska in the U.S. in terms of its isolation and unique environment.

This makes it a perfect testing ground for technologies like long-range UAVs. These drones enable the rapid and efficient transport of medical supplies, vaccines, and emergency services to remote areas, potentially improving healthcare accessibility. In agriculture, drones can enhance precision farming practices, including crop monitoring and pest control, leading to more sustainable and efficient operations.

Blueflite’s Vision for a Hydrogen-Powered Future

However, for drones to make these flights in an increasingly resource-scarce world, alternatives to lithium-ion batteries will be necessary to power them. With the global drone market expected to grow to USD 3 billion by 2033, nearly a quarter of which will involve long-range drones, the demand for fuel solutions like hydrogen is escalating. Hydrogen fuel cells offer a significant improvement over traditional lithium-ion batteries, potentially increasing UAV range by up to 700%. Blueflite aims to harness this potential by developing scalable hydrogen storage solutions tailored to various UAV applications.

The collaboration involves CDU’s Energy Resource Institute, where trials for remote site hydrogen generation and the filling of locally manufactured hydrogen storage vessels will take place. These vessels will be integrated into Blueflite’s UAVs, with flight trials conducted at the Darwin UAV Flight Test Range. This initiative is expected to generate AUD 2.6 million in additional revenue within five years and create at least seventeen new skilled roles at Blueflite’s new Darwin facility.

The project is the tenth to receive co-investment from the Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund (AMEF), launched in 2021. AMEF aims to foster advanced manufacturing in the NT, with expectations of creating up to 180 new jobs and contributing AUD 10 million to the Territory’s economy within five years.

Australia, particularly the NT, is well-positioned to become a significant source of hydrogen due to its abundant natural resources and commitment to renewable energy. The NT’s high solar radiation and vast available land make it ideal for green hydrogen production, while its proximity to Asian markets enhances its potential as an export hub. With strong government support and investment in hydrogen technologies, Australia is poised to play a key role in the global shift towards clean energy.

Frank Noppel, CEO of Blueflite, highlighted the strategic advantages of the Northern Territory for developing and deploying hydrogen-powered UAVs. “The Northern Territory offers ideal conditions for testing and scaling our hydrogen storage solutions. By collaborating with CDU, H3 Dynamics, and with the support of the Northern Territory Government, we are establishing a composite hydrogen tank manufacturing capability unique to Australia. Our long-term goal is to position the NT as a leader in sustainable aviation and manufacturing, creating a ripple effect across industries and the Top End economy,” Noppel said.

With the prospects for 3D printing in both the drone and new energy markets looking especially fruitful, Blueflite has positioned itself well to take advantage of each.

