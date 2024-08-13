IRPD Releases its Latest LPBF Metal 3D Printer

United Grinding‘s subsidiary IRPD has released the IMPACT 4530. This double or quad 1000W fiber laser machine features a build volume of 450 × 300 × 400 mm and is designed to function as a standalone machine or be integrated into production setups. The company claims that builds and materials can be automatically and quickly changed within two hours. They aim for the machine to have minimal downtime and high reliability. At first glance, this “additive machine tool” appears to be a mature offering tailored to meet manufacturing needs. The entire process is inert, conducted under vacuum, and sealed with powder loaded in containers, which should be particularly beneficial for aerospace and medical applications.

United Grinding manufactures a range of machines, including those for laser ablation, grinding, erosion, and vertical grinding. IRPD, a joint venture between United Grinding and the research institute Inspire, has focused on 3D printing since 2015. IRPD serves the industry through workshops, print services, part qualification, and more. Its practical experience with customers and a strong background in high-availability machine tools have likely provided IRPD with the expertise needed to develop something highly relevant to current manufacturing needs.

The company has focused on ensuring that temperature fluctuations don’t affect the machine, optimizing laser coverage and gas flow. The machine is equipped with numerous sensors, cameras, monitoring systems, and predictive maintenance features. Thermal camera output is viewable directly on an external screen. All powder handling is performed inside the machine. It comes with the firm’s C.O.R.E. operating system, its own build processor, and a database of build and support strategies. These configurations are loaded directly into the machine, potentially streamlining operations by further separating operator and planner roles, thereby increasing efficiency.

The company also notes that the build chamber interiors have been designed for easy cleaning, with no corners where residue might accumulate. Recoaters can be replaced automatically during builds. The machine is designed to integrate seamlessly with depowdering units, part separation units, and post-processing or automation systems. When combined with an automation cell, the expanded system handles all aspects of build platform and part handling. Alternatively, a fork system allows for a less automated approach. The machine features both an operation panel and a process operations panel.

Overall, the system seems geared towards simplifying machine operation tasks while centralizing build and file handling, making monitoring easier. This could enable less technical personnel to manage many builds, while more technical staff oversee multiple machines. It could also lead to the operator’s responsibilities being distributed among more people.

All of this sounds very mature and sensible. Similar to the LPBF machines from AddUp, this machine seems to have been developed through the practical experiences of actual manufacturing. With United Grinding’s US and Asian units available to service customers, the company should be well-positioned to provide support. The market for metal powder bed fusion systems is crowded at the moment, with few companies offering anything genuinely new. Most players seem focused on “throwing lasers at the problem” or working from similar blueprints. However, this system doesn’t appear to follow that trend. It’s not attempting to commoditize additive manufacturing; instead, it aims to deliver on the promises that others have made. This machine is being marketed as a reliable tool that will consistently produce the parts you need.

We’ll have to wait to hear what users think of this machine, as adoption may be slow due to the industry’s hesitancy with new vendors. However, the company seems to have done extensive testing and should have a wealth of convincing data for potential customers to review. This is a significant development, introducing a viable new option in additive manufacturing to the industry.

