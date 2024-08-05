Ursa Major Appoints Former Maxar CEO as New Chief Executive

In a significant move aimed at bolstering its rocket manufacturing capabilities, Ursa Major Technologies has announced Dan Jablonsky, the former CEO of Maxar Technologies, as its new chief executive. The change comes as the Colorado-based defense and space startup prepares to scale its operations from prototyping to full-scale production. Jablonsky officially assumes his new role today, August 5.

Founded in 2015, Ursa Major has made substantial strides in the aerospace sector, securing hundreds of millions in venture capital alongside significant contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense. These contracts support the development of cutting-edge technologies, including 3D-printed solid rocket motors and hypersonic propulsion systems, said to be crucial to modern defense applications.

Joe Laurienti, the founder and outgoing CEO of Ursa Major, emphasized that the company’s next phase requires a deepened level of experience, a criterion Jablonsky fulfills due to his extensive background in aerospace and defense sectors. At Maxar, Jablonsky was instrumental in delivering innovative solutions and building scalable operations—capabilities that Ursa Major considers essential as it aims to enhance its production capacities and market presence.

During his tenure at Maxar, Jablonsky steered the company through significant transformations, including the acquisition of DigitalGlobe and a subsequent reorganization under private equity firm Advent International. His leadership saw the development of trusted, large-scale solutions for aerospace clients, setting a precedent for his upcoming role at Ursa Major.

This leadership transition aligns with Ursa Major’s strategic objectives to not only expand its technological frontiers but also to explore international markets amidst fluctuating U.S. defense budgets. Both Laurienti and Jablonsky acknowledge the robust opportunities that lie in the defense startup ecosystem and the international arena, potentially mitigating the impacts of domestic budget cycles.

In parallel with the executive shift, Ursa Major is advancing its operational footprint in the additive manufacturing (AM). In partnership with JobsOhio, the company recently committed to establishing a $14.5 million AM research and development center in Boardman, Ohio. This initiative, bolstered by a $4 million grant from JobsOhio, aims to deepen research into AM processes and materials, crucial for next-generation rocket engines and defense applications.

Ursa Major’s strategic direction and its embrace of advanced manufacturing techniques for rocket production underscore a broader trend in the aerospace and defense industries toward integrating more agile and innovative startups into traditional supply chains. This will not only be necessary for the fast-evolving area of military technology, but also reshoring and supply chain resilience as a whole.

