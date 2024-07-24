Obayashi Establishes Singapore Base for Construction 3D Printing R&D

Obayashi Corporation, headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, has been at the forefront of integrating 3D printing technology into the construction industry for about a decade. Now, the $ 17.28-billion Japanese giant is opening a new research and development base dedicated to its additive construction (AC) efforts, the Obayashi Construction-Tech Lab Singapore (OCLS)

After initiating research into AC in 2014, Obayashi Corporation has pursued a number of projects. The company’s early endeavors included the development of a 3D printer capable of using cement-based materials, which led to the creation of a shell-like bench prototype in 2019, recognized as the largest 3D-printed structure in Japan at that time. In 2020, Obayashi further advanced its capabilities by constructing the “3dpod,” a 3D-printed demonstration building, at its Technology Research Institute. This project, which began in May 2022 and completed in March 2023, marked a significant milestone as the first 3D-printed building in Japan to receive certification from the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. Other work includes the Seisho Coast Breakwater project in Kanagawa Prefecture, employing 3D-printed precast components for large-scale structures.

The OCLS aims to be a hub for developing and deploying next-generation construction technologies, with a particular emphasis on 3D printing. By fostering collaboration with universities, research institutions, and startups, OCLS is positioned to drive innovation and enhance productivity in the construction sector.

Singapore’s construction industry is tackling significant challenges, including labor shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, there is a growing adoption of advanced technologies to improve productivity. OCLS will leverage these developments by collaborating with local and international partners to implement 3D printing technologies on construction sites.

The projects include a joint Laboratory with NTU’s Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP), in which, under a Master Research Collaboration Agreement, OCLS and NTU will establish a joint laboratory focused on the application of 3D printing technology in construction. This partnership aims to develop sustainable construction materials and explore the 3D printing of mechanical joints and multi-material components. The joint laboratory will be a cornerstone for pioneering research initiatives that address critical challenges in the industry.

Additionally, OCLS and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) will explore the integration of 3D printing with robotic solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) in construction. This collaboration aims to enhance the design and construction processes, making construction sites more robot-friendly and developing a framework for the remote management of multiple robots.

“Congratulations on the establishment of Obayashi Construction-Tech Lab Singapore. Obayashi has made significant contributions to the development of Singapore, aligning with the nation’s growth and covering from civil engineering projects such as MRT to the construction of symbolic facilities like JEWEL at Changi Airport and Bird Paradise,” said Yoshiaki Takahashi, Deputy Chief of Mission/Minister, Embassy of Japan in Singapore. “The company’s technical expertise has helped nation-building of Singapore, which is something that Japan also can be proud of. As urban development enters a new phase, both countries must face common challenges such as aging populations and labor shortages. We are truly pleased that the establishment of OCLS allows for close collaboration with diverse companies and institutions in Singapore’s academia, industry, and government sectors as it enables the development of new construction designs and innovative robotic technologies that can contribute to solving these challenges in both countries. We hope that this cooperation will bear fruit and those technologies developed here will become prevailed not only in Singapore and the region but also to the world.”

OCLS is located at the BCA’s Braddell Campus, part of the Built Environment Innovation Hub (BEIH). This strategic location facilitates collaboration with like-minded individuals and organizations, fostering an environment conducive to innovation and knowledge exchange. Moving forward, OCLS plans to expand its research scope beyond construction robotics, with a strong focus on promoting 3D printing technologies and their applications.

Though AC is now entering a more mature phase, there is still significant work to be done. There are a number of 3D printed homes available for sale, most notably from ICON, but the sector is still lacking in terms of standards and qualification, which, given the critical nature of structural elements, is necessary for advancement of the technology. An R&D hub such as this one will, in many ways, help drive progress in AC at a greater scale than even an entire 3D printed housing community may be able to.

