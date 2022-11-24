AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: NASA Recycles Packaging and Wants 3D Printed Shuttle Tiles

8 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
NASA has given an SBIR award to Gigabot to develop an in space packaging reycling and printing system. Meanwhile Canopy gets another award to make a binder jet production technology for shuttle tiles. These are hard to make and 3D printing them could make them much more widely available. Osaka University finds out how to 3D Print QR codes on cookies and the Obayashi Corporation uses a Yaskawa arm to make building code compliant 3D printed buildings.

 

