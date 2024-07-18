UMAMI Bioworks to 3D Print Cultivated Fish Pet Food

UMAMI Bioworks is partnering with Friends & Family Pet Food Co. to produce 3D-printed pet food. They will start with cat treats, which will be introduced to the markets in Singapore and San Francisco. This innovation means that Fifi will no longer contribute to overfishing or the decline of dolphin populations worldwide. The treats have been optimized to promote a healthy diet for cats, containing essential proteins and nutrients. According to the firm, the mission of the brand is “connecting with Gen Z and Millennial pet parents.” Let’s hope there’s no backlash against this progressive pet food.
“Our collaboration with Friends & Family is a genuine testament to the commercial potential of cultivated seafood in transforming pet nutrition and ultimately human food systems. These novel cat treats embody our mission to provide high-quality, sustainable protein sources while alleviating the ecological pressure on our oceans,” said UMAMI Bioworks CEO Mihir Pershad.
“We are delighted to partner with UMAMI Bioworks, a company who is clearly committed to bring cultivated technology to the market. Together, we have created a breakthrough product that puts pet health and sustainability at the forefront. These cultivated fish treats are a perfect example of how science and technology can be harnessed to create positive change in the pet food industry,” stated Friends & Family CEO Joshua Errett.
The companies maintain that their “new cultivated fish treats offer significant environmental benefits by reducing reliance on traditional fishing methods, which often lead to overfishing and ocean depletion. Cultivated fish production is more resource-efficient, requiring less land, water, and feed compared to conventional aquaculture.” If they can substantiate these claims with facts and present them effectively, they may attract an audience.

Many marketers believe that mission-based spending is set to grow, especially in light of food scandals, increased environmental concerns, feelings of guilt around consumption, and a desire to identify oneself through avant-garde consumption choices. Ralph Lauren is no longer sufficient; people now seek brands like Kith or Aimé Leon Dore. Will the same trend occur for pet food? People love their pets and spend a lot on them. It will be interesting to see how this unfolds.

 Umami Bioworks first commercial product partnership was with CULT Food Science, the Marina Cat treats. Image courtesy of Umami Bioworks via LinkedIn.

However, for the broader growth of the 3D-printed food market, pet food may not be the avenue that leads to substantial growth. Associations with pet food are unlikely to convince consumers that their salmon filet will taste better. Other products, such as dumplings, fish balls, and dim sum, seem like a better bet for desirability and eventual volume.

Umami Bioworks took over Shiok Meats and, through partnerships with, for example, a large Japanese fishing company, appears to be on the right path to growth. However, bringing down costs in the expensive cell culture-to-food pathway will be challenging. Additionally, scaling 3D printing and all ancillary steps to make cost-effective food will also be difficult.

There is no indication that consumers currently prefer food partially made from cultivated cells over purely plant-based food. The company will need to convince people that bioprinted food is superior to other options. They will also need to overcome the negativity surrounding lab-grown food and avoid strong meat lobbies that are trying to get them banned. Technically and marketing-wise, Umami and its competitors face a difficult swim upstream. They will need to be like salmon to save some salmon.

3D Printing Guides