UMAMI Bioworks to 3D Print Cultivated Fish Pet Food

“Our collaboration with Friends & Family is a genuine testament to the commercial potential of cultivated seafood in transforming pet nutrition and ultimately human food systems. These novel cat treats embody our mission to provide high-quality, sustainable protein sources while alleviating the ecological pressure on our oceans,” said UMAMI Bioworks CEO Mihir Pershad.
“We are delighted to partner with UMAMI Bioworks, a company who is clearly committed to bring cultivated technology to the market. Together, we have created a breakthrough product that puts pet health and sustainability at the forefront. These cultivated fish treats are a perfect example of how science and technology can be harnessed to create positive change in the pet food industry,” stated Friends & Family CEO Joshua Errett.
Many marketers believe that mission-based spending is set to grow, especially in light of food scandals, increased environmental concerns, feelings of guilt around consumption, and a desire to identify oneself through avant-garde consumption choices. Ralph Lauren is no longer sufficient; people now seek brands like Kith or Aimé Leon Dore. Will the same trend occur for pet food? People love their pets and spend a lot on them. It will be interesting to see how this unfolds.
Umami Bioworks took over Shiok Meats and, through partnerships with, for example, a large Japanese fishing company, appears to be on the right path to growth. However, bringing down costs in the expensive cell culture-to-food pathway will be challenging. Additionally, scaling 3D printing and all ancillary steps to make cost-effective food will also be difficult.
There is no indication that consumers currently prefer food partially made from cultivated cells over purely plant-based food. The company will need to convince people that bioprinted food is superior to other options. They will also need to overcome the negativity surrounding lab-grown food and avoid strong meat lobbies that are trying to get them banned. Technically and marketing-wise, Umami and its competitors face a difficult swim upstream. They will need to be like salmon to save some salmon.
