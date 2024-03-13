UMAMI Bioworks and Shiok Meats to Combine Fish 3D Printing Tech via Merger

“Uniting UMAMI’s platform technologies around continuous biomanufacturing and machine learning-based automation with Shiok Meats’ groundbreaking crustacean work offers an expedited path to the cultivation of a range of sustainable seafood products. The technological and business synergies of this merger represent a vital strategic step towards addressing the critical challenges of cultivated seafood production and advancing our mission to supply sustainable, not-caught seafood without compromising the planet’s health,” said Pershad.“By bringing together these two iconic companies, we are creating a strong platform to make the vision of cultivated seafood a reality. The combined business means increased scale and speed to market in Asia and globally. The strong technology and team Umami has built will be the perfect custodian of the progress Shiok Meats has made on crustaceans, especially with our patent recently granted in the EU. I have always believed in consolidation to progress a novel industry like ours. I’m excited by the opportunities for what this new combined organization will achieve,” stated Shiok Meats CEO Sandhya Sriram.
UMAMI and Shiok are based in Singapore, which has emerged as a leader in the investment and fast-tracking of regulatory approvals for cultivated meat. Given that Singapore must import nearly all of its food, low-carbon, lower-energy, and particularly space-efficient food alternatives are highly appealing to the island state. Moreover, many consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the ethical concerns associated with traditional farming, especially regarding meat production and seafood. Concerns about microplastics, environmental impact, and consumption ethics are driving people to consider cultivated meat as a viable option. Additionally, there is significant buzz surrounding the technology.
However, the term “lab-grown meat” has been known to hinder adoption. A strong public relations effort will be necessary to make it a desirable and preferable choice for consumers. Investor interest has surged towards ethical meat companies, attracted by the potential for products to generate billions in revenue with potentially lower costs per kilo than traditional meats and fish. However, scaling the growth medium and 3D printing stages of the production process to meet price and demand targets remains challenging. Consider, for instance, how long it would take an industrial or desktop machine to produce a billion hamburgers. Although cost structures have been difficult to manage, and while some companies have received tens of millions in funding, it has not been a windfall like in the New Space sector, where several firms received hundreds of millions. Therefore, a more solid, longer-term, and focused consolidation phase seems logical.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Poll of the Week: Would You Eat 3D Printed Meat or Fish?
While 3D printed cultivated meat is definitely still a very novel concept, there have been significant milestones in the pioneering alternative meat industry over the past decade. So in our...
Revo Foods to Rev up Mass Production of 3D Printed Alt-Salmon
One of the major challenges facing 3D printed food is its scalability in comparison to traditional food production. The 3D printing industry generally specializes in creating small items. It can...
One Fish, Two Fish, No Fish, New Fish: 3D Printed Vegan Fish To Hit Supermarkets
Vienna-based food-tech startup Revo Foods announced the launch of a 3D printed vegan salmon filet simply dubbed THE FILET. Inspired by salmon, this product marks a pivotal moment in the...
3D Printing News Briefs, February 23, 2023: 3D Printed Seafood, Buildings, & More
In 3D Printing News Briefs today, Artec 3D has opened a new production facility for optoelectronics in Luxembourg, while Axial3D opened a new medical 3D printer center of excellence. Mycorena...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.