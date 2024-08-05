AMR

3DPOD: Jon Porter, Matsuura Machinery

Jon Porter started at Dyson, then worked at 3D RPT, Renishaw, Velo 3D, and now serves as Business Development Manager of Additive Manufacturing at Matsuura Machinery. His experience across the industry provides fun insights and an illuminating view of the field. Jon is wise and speaks his mind, which is a lovely quality. What follows in this episode of the 3DPOD is a super fun and entertaining talk that you can really learn from.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

