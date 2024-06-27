Nikon SLM to Sell Metal 3D Printers in India via Wipro3D

Nikon SLM Solutions is on a roll. Just after announcing that it will make the NXG in the US to secure more government orders, the company is now partnering with Wipro3D. Wipro3D is an India-based 3D printing company with NADCAP accreditation. The company has also developed its own material extrusion 3D printer. Wipro3D assists customers in building applications, provides consulting, and manufactures parts, usually using powder bed fusion, although the company has many 3D printing technologies in-house. Wipro3D is a part of Wipro, an $11 billion revenue outsourcing firm. Wipro is well-positioned to benefit from digital convergence and could develop 3D printed products along with the entire software toolchain around them. Under the new deal, Wipro will become a distributor for Nikon SLM Solutions in India. The firm’s consultants will help train new customers and assist them in getting started with the machines.

“We are very pleased to embark on this strategic partnership between Wipro 3D and Nikon SLM Solutions, which underscores our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in Additive Manufacturing in India. By combining our strengths, we aim to advance industrial manufacturing and contribute significantly to the nation’s quest for self-reliance and technological advancement,” stated Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wipro 3D to bring our advanced additive manufacturing technologies to the Indian market. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our vision of driving the future of manufacturing. By combining our expertise with Wipro 3D’s deep understanding of the local market, we aim to provide unparalleled value to our customers and contribute to the growth of additive manufacturing in India. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to a successful journey together,” said Nikon SLM Solutions CEO Sam O’Leary.

Wipro3D is a part of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), which focuses on services for industry, hydraulics, and engineering work. Wipro is an incredibly well-connected firm, providing services to thousands of other companies. Additive manufacturing is a new and high-value area where it could leverage existing relationships into new consultancy engagements. It can also handle production for clients and help them scale up their own efforts. Since entering the market, Wipro3D has sought to win business in space, defense, industry, and beyond. With many engineers and software developers on staff, it can produce integrated teams to deliver holistic solutions for clients. It is particularly well-connected in India, a position reinforced by collaborations with universities and the establishment of 3D printing centers. Wipro3D has also worked with ISRO, India’s equivalent of NASA, on the Indian space program. This project is immensely important to India and a source of great national pride. SLM Solutions is already very popular with the New Space community, making this partnership especially logical for winning potential space business.

For Wipro, this deal provides early access to SLM’s technology and allows it to sell machines to itself. Competing with potential new customers could be a tricky affair. However, if it acquires world-class know-how from SLM, it could leverage this to garner extensive business in India. If its consultants gain an edge over others, the company could secure significant business within India. Additionally, if the firm can transform this advantage into an outsourcing business for DfAM or managed services, it will be a real win. SLM is active in many markets and will now be very reliant on Wipro in India. If the unit underperforms or management is distracted by another shiny new project, it might struggle to gain traction in India. However, Wipro is a smart company with many connections, so the assumption is that SLM can rely on them to grow their business in India.

