3DPOD Episode 205: 3D Printing IP with Meggan Duffy, Marshall Gerstein

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we take a deep dive into IP, patents, and more with Meggan Duffy, Partner at Marshall Gerstein. As an entrepreneur our co-host Max is especially engaged in this episode. It was very practical, offering a lot of actionable learnings on IP. The takeaway for me was that in our business, you need an IP strategy and must be very engaged with this subject. Chock full of practical information, this is a great episode to learn more about IP.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.