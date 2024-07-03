3DPOD Episode 205: 3D Printing IP with Meggan Duffy, Marshall Gerstein

12 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingLegal

Share this Article

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we take a deep dive into IP, patents, and more with Meggan Duffy, Partner at Marshall Gerstein. As an entrepreneur our co-host Max is especially engaged in this episode. It was very practical, offering a lot of actionable learnings on IP. The takeaway for me was that in our business, you need an IP strategy and must be very engaged with this subject. Chock full of practical information, this is a great episode to learn more about IP.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Inside the $5M Shapeways Deal that Never Happened

Shapeways Executives Resign as 3D Printing Service Files for Bankruptcy

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessStocks

Printing Money Episode 19: Q1 Earnings Analysis with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

We are back with Episode 19 of Printing Money.  The world does not stop turning. One not-so-profound reminder of that is the quarterly earnings reports of publicly traded companies.  It...

June 24, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessStocks

Velo3D and Desktop Metal Announce Reverse Stock Splits; while Shapeways Divests Software Assets

The additive manufacturing (AM) industry continues to struggle as far as the public markets are concerned. Both Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD) and Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) announced reverse stock...

June 13, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 2, 2024

Things are heating up in the AM industry, with lots of webinars and events coming this week! Stratasys continues its training courses and road trip, and some major industry events...

June 2, 2024
3D Design3D Printing3D Scanning

3DPOD Episode 199: Collaborative Design with Graham Bredemeyer, CEO of CADchat

About a decade ago, entrepreneur Graham Bredemeyer started Collider, a company that combined the best of 3D printing with injection molding. Now he runs CADChat, which hopes to make sharing...

May 20, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
FacFox
AMR Military
3D Systems
AM Energy
Formnext
Formnext Chicago
ADG Salary Survey
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides