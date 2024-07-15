3DPOD Episode 207: 3D Printed Electronics with Richard Neill, CEO of Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions
Rich Neill is refreshingly clear and direct about 3D printed electronics. His previous venture allowed him to start Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions with his own money, making him beholden to no one. This independence enables him to speak candidly about the opportunities and capabilities of 3D printed electronics today. He can clearly discuss what is working, what is happening, and what is real. The result is a super informative podcast that is a must-listen for anyone in 3D printing, offering a chance to learn just how useful and imminent 3D printed electronics are.
