3DPOD Episode 204: Metal 3D Printing with Julien Marcilly, AddUp CEO

11 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessEurope
RAPID

Julien Marcilly had a number of senior management roles managing plants and production facilities, including large metal foundries. He worked for the French industrial concern Fives, which can build you a machine or an entire factory. Now he is the CEO of AddUp, a joint venture between Fives and Michelin. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we talk about what AddUp is doing, what it hopes to achieve, the market for powder bed fusion machines, and the future of the industry.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

3DPOD

