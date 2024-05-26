3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 26, 2024

In the weekly 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, ASTM’s AMCOE concludes its professional certificate course, while Solid Print3D will offer a masterclass on Form 4 materials. If you’re in Texas, you can watch a live house 3D printing demonstration by Black Buffalo 3D, and A3D Manufacturing is holding the grand opening for its facility in Arizona. Plus, Stratasys is holding a webinar about monolithic full-color 3D printing for prosthetics and models, the BioCHIP Berlin event is taking place, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

May 27: ASTM Concludes Professional Certificate Course in AM

ASTM International’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) is finishing up its four-week Professional Certificate Course in Additive Manufacturing this week. This comprehensive offering ends on Tuesday, June 4th, and consists of eight modules that cover the entire AM process chain, providing attendees with a good mix of live expert Q&A sessions and self-paced learning. Two modules will be covered each week, taught by experts from academia, industry, national labs, and regulatory bodies. The modules covered in Week 4, which begins on May 27th, are Non-Destructive Inspection and Qualification and Certification, Parts 1 and 2. The live Q&A session with instructors will be on the 4th.

“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a Professional AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation and pre-requisite for earning future specialized role-based AM certificates through the ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion.”

You can register for the course here.

May 27: 3D Printing Technology & Innovation for Manufacturing

On Monday, May 27th, 3D Systems is holding a seminar in Bangkok, Thailand about “3D Printing Technology and Innovation for Manufacturing.” The company has a strong sales network in Thailand, and will be discussing the latest advancements in 3D printing during the seminar, with a specific focus on its new turnkey SLS 300 and the EXT Titan Pellet. Global customer cases will be showcased to demonstrate how they’ve used AM to transform production, and there will also be a session dedicated to discussing the opportunities and challenges in AM for the Thai industry. There will be designated break times during the day to enjoy lunch and networking.

“Discover our seminar on additive manufacturing and the exciting opportunities it presents for the Thai industry! We are thrilled to have you join us for a day filled with knowledge sharing, product introductions, and networking.”

You can learn more about the seminar here.

May 28 – 29: BioCHIP BERLIN

BioCHIP Berlin 2024 will be held from May 28-29 this week, with a focus on technologies and applications of microfluidic platforms, biochips, system integration, microfabrication techniques, and more. There’s a special track about microfluidics, with topics including precision molding and 3D printing, and another track on contract manufacturing. There will be a few conference presentations about bioprinting and 3D printing, and several AM companies will be exhibiting as well, including Nano Dimension, Nanoscribe, Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), and more.

“Demonstrate expertise, see device up and running, and establish new contacts, the forum will provide companies engaged in development on/and the use of microsystems a meeting place to discuss their most recent developments in microfluidics, showcase the state-of-the-art fabrication methods, manufacturing trends and innovative process techniques.”

You can purchase tickets for the event here.

May 28 – 29: National Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition

Also from May 28-29, the National Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition will take place in Dublin, Ireland. It’s also co-located with 15 other events, including Digital Transformation in Manufacturing, Sustainment Summit, Waste & Resource Management Event, Pharma & MedTech Expo, Automation & Robotics, Climate Tech Conference, and 3D Printing. Visitors can listen to technical presentations and case studies from leading local and global manufacturing experts, with topics including Research & Development, Skills & Training, Industry 4.0, Sustainability, Supply Chain & Logistics, and 3D Printing. There will also be an extensive exhibition as well.

“In addition to Brexit and the global trading environment, other issues high on the agenda at the event include the challenges and opportunities provided by constantly changing customer demands, the rapid pace of technological advances in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics, along with heightening environmental concerns and intensifying competition both domestically and in international markets.”

You can register for the free events here.

May 28: Form 4 Materials Masterclass with Formlabs & Solid Print3D

Experts from Solid Print3D and Formlabs will meet at Manchester Metropolitan University on Tuesday the 28th to hold the first in a series of Form 4: Application-led Materials Masterclass events from 9 am until 3 pm BST. This will give you the full Form 4 experience, with a live demo of the printer and a Q&A session, an Application Deep Dive into the expansive Formlabs material library, and the opportunity to get hands-on with six new materials, including Formlabs Black Resin V5, Formlabs Fast Model Resin, and more. Attendees also have the opportunity to meet and consult with SP3D and Formlabs experts to discuss their specific applications.

“Join Solid Print and Formlabs experts at Manchester Metropolitan University for this unique opportunity to learn direct from the technical experts how to utilise Formlabs’ expansive materials library – including true silicone, technical ceramic, polyurethane, and unique formulations like Tough 1500 Resin, Rigid 10K Resin, and Flame Retardant Resin to unlock potential for new applications and new industries.”

You can register for the masterclass here.

May 28: Serial AM for Turbomachinery with EOS

EOS is holding a webinar on Tuesday, May 28th, about “Serial Additive Manufacturing for Turbomachinery.” Indispensable for energy generation, turbomachinery is made up of resilient, high-performance parts with complex designs that need to hold up at temperatures beyond the melting point. So as these components evolve, it’s even more necessary to adopt advanced manufacturing processes, like direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) by EOS. Webinar attendees will hear from EOS experts and partners about serial AM can be a real reality for turbomachinery, and the challenges and solutions of implementing it.

“3D metal printing (DMLS) offers the right technological foundations for implementing an optimized cooling strategy and meeting the challenges for 100% hydrogen fueled turbines. Parts can be designed and improved, enabling the integration of highly efficient in-wall cooling systems. Innovative repair processes reduce costs and increase the sustainability of turbomachinery parts by building at worn areas directly on the original part.”

You can register for the webinar here. There are two time slots available: 3 am EST (9 am CEST) and 10 am EST (4 pm CEST).

May 29 – 30: Black Buffalo 3D Live House Printing

If you’ve ever wanted to see what this additive construction thing was all about, you may have your chance this week! Black Buffalo 3D and Boxer Property will be in the Southside Community of Fort Worth, Texas from 10 am – 1 pm CDT on May 29th and 30th to for live 3D printing of what they’re calling “the world’s first LoMa Home.” Attendees can speak with experts onsite and learn about the benefits of the company’s ICC-ES approved structural 3D printed walls, and actually witness the ICC-ES AC509 approved home being printed. However, as all Black Buffalo 3D personnel will be at the build answering questions, there are no plans to live stream the event, so you need to physically be there to see it.

“The emergence of new construction technologies can help your company build more, with less labor. It’s also attracting a new generation of construction workers that are excited 3D printing homes and buildings. If you are involved in traditional construction of homes, buildings, or developments this is a great way to see and learn the process during a permitted build,” Peter Cooperman, Chief Marketing Officer for Black Buffalo 3D, wrote in an email.

You can register to attend the build here.

May 29: Production-ready Materials for Fast, Cost-Effective AM Solutions

In its second offering of the week, 3D Systems will hold a webinar, “Discover How to Achieve Fast and Cost-Effective Additive Manufacturing Solutions with Production-ready Materials,” at 2 pm EST on Wednesday, May 29th. The versatile Figure 4 solution delivers ultra-fast AM technology, and the modular systems can change and expand to meet your needs. Plus, the technology enables tool-less alternatives to traditional urethane casting and injection molding processes with direct digital production of precision plastic parts. 3D Systems experts will teach attendees about the technology platform, and how Figure 4 and its various materials can address many application needs, including jigs and fixtures, investment casting patterns, elastomeric parts like grommet prototypes, end-use durable plastic parts, and more.

“Join us for this live webinar and discover our range of groundbreaking, production-capable photopolymers delivering exceptional mechanical properties and long-term environmental stability for end-use parts and production applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 30: What’s New in Dental 3D Printing with 3DHEALS

The annual virtual event by 3DHEALS highlighting the latest trends and advancements in dental 3D printing is on Thursday, May 30th at 11 am EST. “Dental 3D Printing 2024: What’s New” is sponsored by HP and offers attendees the chance to grow their expertise, elevate their dental practices, and stay ahead of the game in the always changing landscape of digital dentistry. Neuroradiologist Dr. Jenny Chain, the Founder and CEO of 3DHEALS, will moderate what’s certain to be a very interesting discussion between five experts in dentistry, additive manufacturing, and medical devices.

“With dental care continually evolving to embrace digital solutions, this event provides a crucial platform for dental professionals, researchers, and industry leaders to explore the cutting-edge innovations reshaping the field. At this event, participants will gain insights into the state-of-the-art techniques and materials driving the advancements in dental 3D printing. From chairside fabrication of crowns and bridges to the creation of exact surgical guides and orthodontic appliances, attendees will discover how 3D printing revolutionizes every aspect of dental practice. Moreover, the virtual format ensures accessibility to a global audience, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among dental professionals worldwide.”

You can register for the event here.

May 30: A3D Manufacturing Holding Grand Opening of New Phoenix HQ

A3D Manufacturing, which rebranded from Athena Manufacturing in 2023, has manufactured over 200,000 parts for almost 2,300 customers over the last five years, from prototyping to large-scale production. Thursday, May 30th, from 3-6 pm MST, the company will hold the grand opening of its new 9,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. The new facility will triple its production capacity and feature an expanded range of advanced technologies, including multiple print shops that will house SLA, FDM, FFF, and Multi Jet Fusion printers. After the public grand opening, with commentary from Phoenix City Councilman Kevin Robinson, 6th district, and Senior VP of A3D Manufacturing Jon Toews, there will be a ribbon cutting, guided facility tours, and refreshments. Attendees can see sample parts showcasing the company’s AM and post-processing technologies, and speak with representatives from Markforged, HP, Stratasys, Hawk Ridge Systems, local partners and vendors, and the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.

“A3D Manufacturing is expanding to bring you even higher production with the same excellent service and quality you know and trust. “Come explore our newest facility and get a firsthand experience of how and where your ideas take shape.”

You can register to attend the grand opening here.

May 31: Monolithic, Full Color 3D Printed Prosthetics & Models

Finally, at 2 pm EST on Friday, May 31st, Stratasys will hold a webinar about “Utilizing Monolithic, Full Color 3D Printing for Removable Prosthetics and Diagnostic Models.” Attendees will hear from Adrienne Slevin, Global Dental Enablement Lead at Stratasys, and Ken Kincaid, CDT, TE, President of Bismarck/Mandan Dental Lab, Inc., and learn how full-color dental 3D printing works. They’ll hear about 3D printing best practices and delivery methods, learn the basics of CAD design, and analyze how adopting digital technology can help a small dental lab grow.

“This educational and exploratory class will teach dental technicians and laboratory management how to maximize 3D printing technology to prepare removable prosthetics for design, design in 3shape and exocad as well as create highly esthetic diagnostic models utilizing the TrueDent material.”

You can register for the webinar here. Attendees will be offered 1 CE Scientific Credit.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

