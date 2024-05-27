3DPOD Episode 200: Joris and Max Wax Philosophic on Five Years of Podcasting

So, it has been 200 episodes of the 3DPOD! That is incredible! We really didn’t think it would be this much fun and last this long. We’ve had incredible guests and still love doing this for you! We would like to thank you so much for your support over the last five years. Five years is a long time, and we really appreciate our loyal listeners and the time you have given us. We hope that you’ve laughed and learned, and we hope to have 200 more episodes!
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 26, 2024
In the weekly 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, ASTM’s AMCOE concludes its professional certificate course, while Solid Print3D will offer a masterclass on Form 4 materials. If you’re in...
UAE Firm 3D Prints Drones with Resin
Though unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have always been popular for additive manufacturing (AM) applications, 3D printed drones are receiving increased attention more recently for their use as attritable weapons. In...
Revolutionizing Dental Care: The Imperative Integration of Dental Lab Technicians into Clinical Practice
3D printing is omnipresent in dental laboratories globally. In this vastly digital world, the production of dental prostheses and appliances has undergone a transformation driven 100% by digital processes. Instead...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 19, 2024
This week, Stratasys continues its advanced training and starts its Experience Stratasys tour across the United States. ASTM’s AMCOE continues its professional certificate course, and SPE is offering a workshop...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.