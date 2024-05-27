3DPOD Episode 200: Joris and Max Wax Philosophic on Five Years of Podcasting

1 hour by Joris Peels 3D Printing
RAPID

So, it has been 200 episodes of the 3DPOD! That is incredible! We really didn’t think it would be this much fun and last this long. We’ve had incredible guests and still love doing this for you! We would like to thank you so much for your support over the last five years. Five years is a long time, and we really appreciate our loyal listeners and the time you have given us. We hope that you’ve laughed and learned, and we hope to have 200 more episodes!

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

3DPOD

